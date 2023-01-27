 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants available

  • Updated
Holiday Dane County Farmers' Market

Potatoes, squash, onions and other fall vegetables fill a table at the Holiday Dane County Farmers' Market last year at Monona Terrace.

 BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Small businesses focused on agriculture, food processing and warehousing are being encouraged to apply for state grants to grow their businesses.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting applications for 2023 Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants through March 31 and that total $200,000.

The competitive grant program is designed to strengthen Wisconsin's agriculture and food industries by helping farms and businesses more efficiently process, market, and distribute locally grown food products including organic vegetables, hops varieties, hazelnut products, locally grown grain, and other value-added products.

Those receiving the grants, which can be between $5,000 and $50,000 will be required to report on increased local food sales, created and retained jobs, and new investments.

Since its inception in 2008, more than 540 applications have been submitted for BLBW grants, requesting a total of more than $19 million in funding. Of those applications, 102 projects have been funded, totaling more than $2.6 million. Previous grant recipients have generated more than $13.76 million in new local food sales, created and retained nearly 400 jobs, and benefited more than 4,900 producers and 4,055 markets.

