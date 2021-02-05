Morrie’s Auto Group acquires Brenengen Auto Group

Brenengen Auto Group, which has been operated by the Don and Cheryl Brenengen family, began in 1991. Don Brenengen began his automotive career in 1975 as a salesman for Dahl Motors and in 1991 bought Curly’s Chevrolet in West Salem.

In an interview, Don Brenengen told the Tribune that the sale to Morrie’s was finalized Thursday and does not include the Brenengen Collision Repair auto body shop in West Salem, which will continue in business.

Brenengen also said that Morrie’s will honor benefits such as warranties and service discounts that Brenengen customers received.

“You can see all kinds of consolidations” among automobile dealerships, Brenengen said, when asked why he was interested in selling his dealerships.

It takes a lot of resources and expertise to provide everything that automobile manufacturers, government regulators and customers require, he said. Large auto groups are able to do that, he noted.

Brenengen said he and his wife will continue to live in La Crosse.

With the acquisition, Morrie’s said, it is looking forward to enhancing its charitable giving activities in the La Crosse area.