A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks mostly higher Monday, as battered banks showed more strength, at least for now.

The S&P 500 eked out a 0.2% gain after having been up by as much as 0.8%. Banks and energy stocks led the gainers in the benchmark index, outweighing losses in among technology and communications companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%, reflecting losses in Google parent Alphabet and other tech companies. Gainers outnumbered decliners on the the New York Stock Exchange by nearly 3-1.

The S&P and Nasdaq are coming off two straight weekly gains, even as markets have been in turmoil following the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history earlier this month. Investors have been hunting for which banks could be next to fall as the system creaks under the pressure of much higher interest rates.

Still, financial stocks were among the biggest gainers Monday. First Citizens' stock soared 53.7% after it said it would buy most of Silicon Valley Bank, whose failure sparked the industry’s furor earlier this month. As part of the deal, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. agreed to share some of the losses that may arise from some of the loans First Citizens is buying.

Other banks that investors have highlighted as the next potential victims of a debilitating exodus of customers also strengthened.

First Republic Bank jumped 11.8% and PacWest Bancorp rose 3.5%. Most of the focus in the U.S. has been on banks that are below the size of those that are seen as “too big to fail.”

A broader worry has been that all the weakness for banks could cause a pullback in lending to small and midsized businesses across the country. That in turn could lead to less hiring, less growth and a higher risk of a recession. Many economists were already expecting an economic downturn before all the struggles for banks.

“Unfortunately this is what happens when you tighten policy that quickly,” Amanda Agati, chief investment officer of PNC Asset Management Group, said about the past year's swift rise in interest rates. “Things break in the system. Some of the weakest links are starting to show up.”

The worries are international. In Europe, Credit Suisse’s stock tumbled so quickly this month that regulators brokered its takeover by rival Swiss banking giant UBS. At the end of last week, the market’s sights set on Deutsche Bank, whose stock fell sharply as analysts questioned why it had come under pressure.

“So far, regulators and lawmakers have worked together to keep the crisis under control, and they have used all the help they could to do so,” Naeem Aslam of Zaye Capital Markets said in a commentary. “This particular element is keeping the hope alive that whatever the issue was with Deutsche Bank, lawmakers are going to address it, as there is simply too much to lose if things are left alone.”

Elsewhere on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 6.54 points to 3,977.53. The Dow added 194.55 points to 32,432.08, and the Nasdaq fell 55.12 points to 11,768.84.