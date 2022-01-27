Mount Horeb's downtown to get butcher and cheese shop

Mount Horeb's downtown thrives with a diverse lineup up of shops and restaurants and now one of the few voids of the business district is about to be filled.

Artemis Provisions & Cheese, which since early 2020 has been operating as an online retailer, has plans to open a brick and mortar location and bring locally produced meats and cheese to 213-215 South Main Street.

The 6,000-square-foot business would include a butcher and deli counter, cheese cases and a commercial kitchen on the first floor while the lower level of the buildings would be used to process quartered cows, hogs, sheep, lamb and goat raised at 15 area farms. The animals would be slaughtered at Avon Locker Plant in Darlington before being shipped to Artemis.

The $2 million project was approved Wednesday by the village's plan commission and is expected to open this summer after an extensive remodeling of the buildings. The Pop Place, a business that sells bottles of craft soda and bags of popcorn, will remain in its space but also under go a remodeling, said Kingsley Gobourne, who along with his wife, Melissa, are buying the two buildings and are owners of Artemis.

The business will help serve not only local residents and tourists who may seek out meat and cheese products but will also help area farmers market their products.

"All of these things started lining up and we found ourselves having access to something the village wanted and people wanted," Gobourne, 45, said. "We kept thinking we could keep this business small but because of the demand we realized that we can't operate out of our garage anymore."

Kingsley Gobourne is the chief equity and engagement officer for Group Health in Madison while Melissa is a day care director for Logic Kids Camp. The couple began selling meats from local farmers they know to doctors and nurses in Madison and then expanded to farmers markets. Their products include ground beef, steak, whole chickens, pork shoulder, skinless wieners, bratwurst, meat sticks and ham steaks. The company sells stew meat from goat, a wide range of lamb products and even farm fresh eggs.

The Gobournes also cater, sell gift boxes and have partnered with Brunkow Cheese in Darlington, Dairyland Bakery in Janesville and Berke and Benham Seafood in Madison in an effort to offer a more diverse line of products.

The couple has applied for a $250,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, a $50,000 grant from the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and have received a $10,000 facade grant and $125,000 in tax incremental financing from the village to help with improvements to the two buildings sandwiched between Skal Public House and Restaino & Associates Realtors.

"We really need to have a brick and mortar location, people would show up at our house," Kingsley Gobourne said. "We would have never thought people would be so excited about meat and cheese."

The village's downtown has been without a butcher shop since 2016 when Dick's Quality Meat's & Groceries closed its doors in 2016 after more than three decades in business. It also has been void of a cheese shop after Dee's Cheese N More closed several years ago in the 500 block of South Main Street after opening in 2009.

The addition of Artemis adds to a roster of downtown food businesses that include Sjolind's Chocolate House, Brix Cider, Skal, Sunn Cafe, Grumpy Troll Brew Pub, Fink's Restaurant and Sugar Troll, a candy and Gelato shop. Driftless Social, a supper club, is being built and scheduled to open this spring in the former Schubert's Cafe space.

Duluth Trading Co. has its corporate headquarters and a retail store in the downtown while other clothing retailers include Gempler's, McFee on Main and Bargain Nook. There are also several specialty shops that sell gifts, antiques, soaps, jewelry, flowers and guitars.

"It will defiantly add to our foodie tourism that's happening around here," said Rowan Childs, the village's economic development director said of Artemis. "It's going to be a huge destination and be a nice compliment to what is already here."

