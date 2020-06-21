Mudd Cup has returned at the new HD Drive-in in Holmen

Through the years, the Holmen drive-in has perhaps been best known for its Mudd Cup — which is sort of a super sundae. “We’ve gone back to the original recipe for the Mudd Cup,” Holley said. It’s made with chocolate ice cream, cookie chunks, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, chocolate syrup and whipped cream with a cherry on top. It can be ordered with or without nuts. “We use a premium ice cream mix,” Holley added.

HD Drive-In introduced daily specials soon after it opened. They are bratwurst with fries on Monday, shaved prime rib sandwich with fries on Tuesday, taco salad on Wednesday, chicken wings on Thursday and fish dinner on Friday.

“It’s been very busy” with business better than they had expected, Banse said of the drive-in. “It’s a variety of ages,” he said of the drive-in’s customers. “A lot of kids have been coming on their bikes, and a lot of parents have been bringing their kids here for ice cream.”

The drive-in has been drawing customers from as far as 40 miles away, Banse said. Some of the out-of-town customers grew up in Holmen and have stopped at the drive-in while visiting the community.

HD Drive-In has about 25 employees. “The majority of them are high school students,” Holley said.