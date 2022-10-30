Musk buys Twitter, Adidas drops Ye, Mortgage rates top 7%, and more business news ICYMI

Check out this week's Business Briefs, an encompassing look at top business news this week from the Associated Press, with a special spotlight on national business and the economy.

Migrants feel inflation's squeeze twice — at home and abroad

Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) — In nearly every corner of the globe, people are spending more on food and fuel, rent and transportation. But inflation isn’t affecting people equally. For those with dependents relying on them to send money overseas, higher prices mean a squeeze at home and abroad. Migrant workers and others who send money to relatives are often saving less because they’re forced to spend more as prices rise. For some, the only option is hustling even harder, working weekends and nights, taking on second jobs. For others, it means cutting back on once-basic things like meat and fruit so they can send what’s left of their savings to family back home, some of whom are struggling with hunger or conflict.

Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

NEW YORK (AP) — Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. The German sportswear company said Tuesday in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech" and called Ye’s recent comments and actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous." It comes after Adidas faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging the company to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review. Adidas is just the latest company to end connections with Ye, who also has been suspended from Twitter and Instagram.

Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions

It has always been difficult to be pregnant on the job and to raise a child, but especially so for low-wage workers. They are more likely to work in physically demanding roles with fewer labor protections and less flexibility than higher-wage jobs. Abortion bans and restrictions widen the disparity. Carrying an unwanted pregnancy quadruples the odds that a new mother and her child will live below the federal poverty line and triples the chances of the mother being unemployed, according to the groundbreaking years-long research project The Turnaway Study. Other research shows women denied access to abortion will see their credit history impaired.

US mortgage rates top 7% for the first time in 2 decades

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate jumped to 7.08% from 6.94% last week. The last time the average rate was above 7% was April 2002, a time when the U.S. was still reeling from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, but six years away from the 2008 housing market collapse that triggered the Great Recession.

Elon Musk takes over Twitter but where will he go from here?

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform that he bought for $44 billion. Musk gave one indication of where he’s headed in a tweet Friday. He wrote that no decisions on content or reinstating of suspended accounts will be made until a “content moderation council” is put in place. He wrote that the council would have diverse viewpoints. Major personnel shakeups are widely expected, with Musk ousting several top Twitter executives on Thursday. A fourth confirmed his departure, in a tweet.

