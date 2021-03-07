Neal Zygarlicke: Chamber a resource for La Crosse area businesses

As the new CEO of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, I have received many warm welcomes and best wishes from people around the community. I am honored to have been chosen to lead the Chamber as well as represent the incredible businesses of the La Crosse area.

In my short four months at the Chamber, the businesses community has rallied together to help each other through the toughest times of the pandemic.

In November, we saw case rates increase and as a result business activity decreased. Through the holidays many businesses saw the boost they so desperately needed. This was due to the focus on buying local and supporting our neighbors.

As of March, the overall business community has held strong, and there is much more optimism as case rates are down, vaccine distribution is up, and warm weather is on the way.

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce will remain a resource as we move past Covid in 2021. And we will remain as a trusted resource and advocate for our businesses beyond Covid.

As we begin to move past Covid we wanted to provide a look into things the Chamber will prioritize and work on throughout 2021. Advocating for business-friendly legislation on the local, state, and federal levels will remain a priority.