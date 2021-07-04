Neal Zygarlicke: You may experience a new reality in dining out, but enjoy it

There is a new reality in our area. There is a worker shortage. Most people know this and have experienced it while shopping, going out to eat, or have dealt with the pressures of a short staff within their own workplace.

This issue is not only happening in our area; it is happening across Wisconsin and around the Midwest. Although all types of businesses and industries are feeling the pressures of operating with low staff, our local restaurants in the La Crosse area might be the most visible example of the issue.

When heading out to eat this summer, your dining experience might be much different than you have come to expect in the past. Traditionally at our area restaurants, you can be seated within 15 minutes at most restaurants without prior reservations. Within 5 to 10 minutes of being seated, you have likely had your favorite drink in hand. And much of the time, you will have food within 20 minutes of ordering.

But this summer may look quite different due to staffing shortages at all levels within the restaurants. When arriving to a restaurant and checking in at the host table, the restaurant may not look busy as tables sit empty.