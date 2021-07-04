Neal Zygarlicke: You may experience a new reality in dining out, but enjoy it

There is a new reality in our area. There is a worker shortage. Most people know this and have experienced it while shopping, going out to eat, or have dealt with the pressures of a short staff within their own workplace.
This issue is not only happening in our area; it is happening across Wisconsin and around the Midwest. Although all types of businesses and industries are feeling the pressures of operating with low staff, our local restaurants in the La Crosse area might be the most visible example of the issue.
When heading out to eat this summer, your dining experience might be much different than you have come to expect in the past. Traditionally at our area restaurants, you can be seated within 15 minutes at most restaurants without prior reservations. Within 5 to 10 minutes of being seated, you have likely had your favorite drink in hand. And much of the time, you will have food within 20 minutes of ordering.
But this summer may look quite different due to staffing shortages at all levels within the restaurants. When arriving to a restaurant and checking in at the host table, the restaurant may not look busy as tables sit empty.
Even though it may not look busy, there may still be a 30- to 45-minute wait for a table. It may take a bit longer to receive your drink because the waitstaff is covering more tables than normal and it will take them an additional moment to enter the drink order. After ordering your entree, it may take over 30 minutes to receive your food due to a limited kitchen staff.
This is not to say the service is any less exceptional than we have all experienced from our local restaurants in the past. The hosts, waitstaff, bartenders, kitchen staff, and most certainly the managers and owners care deeply about their service and your customer experience. So, as you head to our fantastic local restaurants, I encourage you to think about your dining experience in a much different way than normal.
If you head out, take the extra time to enjoy our area and the people you are with. If you are on a wait list, why not take the time to stroll along a walkway that shows off the beauty of our area? Most restaurants can take your phone number and call or text prior to being seated. If you are waiting in between drink orders or waiting for your food, why not take an extra look at the menu and try a drink you have never had before?
If your meal is taking a bit longer to be cooked, why not spend the extra time having meaningful conversations with the people in your presence? It was not long ago that many of us were yearning for a time when we could finally meet in person. Take advantage of this time and make the most of it.
This new dining out reality is new to us all, so please remember to be patient, considerate, kind to all, and tip well!
Neal Zygarlicke is CEO, La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce