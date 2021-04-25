New downtown gallery and market features works of area artists

Tarl Kaio, who owns it, and his mother, Robin Moses, who helps run it, figure the River City Gallery and Art Market is in a great location at 321 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.

The business began in November as Downtown Art Market as a holiday season pop-up business that was to last at least two months.

“Business was very strong in November and December, with our local community supporting the gallery and our local artists,” Moses said. So the business continued and was renamed River City Gallery and Art Market in late January.

The gallery and art market features the works of more than 50 local and regional artists, Moses said, and additional artists are welcome. The creations include fine art, paintings, photography, pottery, metal works, jewelry, sculpture, glass, fiber arts and mixed media, she said. The business also does custom framing.

So far, Moses said, the business has drawn many customers from the greater La Crosse area. “And many from the Twin Cities, Madison and greater Wisconsin” areas, she added.

“We look forward to the hopeful increase in summer tourism, and feel that the location of the gallery in the heart of downtown is an excellent one,” Moses said.