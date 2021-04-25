New downtown gallery and market features works of area artists

Tarl Kaio, who owns it, and his mother, Robin Moses, who helps run it, figure the River City Gallery and Art Market is in a great location at 321 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.
The business began in November as Downtown Art Market as a holiday season pop-up business that was to last at least two months.
“Business was very strong in November and December, with our local community supporting the gallery and our local artists,” Moses said. So the business continued and was renamed River City Gallery and Art Market in late January.
The gallery and art market features the works of more than 50 local and regional artists, Moses said, and additional artists are welcome. The creations include fine art, paintings, photography, pottery, metal works, jewelry, sculpture, glass, fiber arts and mixed media, she said. The business also does custom framing.
So far, Moses said, the business has drawn many customers from the greater La Crosse area. “And many from the Twin Cities, Madison and greater Wisconsin” areas, she added.
“We look forward to the hopeful increase in summer tourism, and feel that the location of the gallery in the heart of downtown is an excellent one,” Moses said.
“COVID-19 has affected all businesses,” Moses said. “We took a chance on opening the business at this point, but felt that the art community needed a location where the general public could find and purchase local art. We have seen an increase in business from populations that have waited to visit the gallery until they were vaccinated. We are hopeful that growth will continue.”
The gallery and art market has taken a number of COVID precautions.
“We have created a very safe space to purchase local and regional art in our community, following all guidelines for safety,” Moses said. For example, face masks are required, social distancing is practiced, surfaces are cleaned and hand sanitizer is available in several locations.
“The River City Gallery and Art Market is a curated cooperative art market that features established and emerging local and regional artists,” Moses said. There also are plans to offer instructional art classes by member artists, in various fine art and craft mediums, in the near future, she said.
“And in the future, we plan to provide space for private events, special events and artist openings,” Moses said.
Kaio and Moses are co-founders of the gallery, she said. Kaio does framing and much of the accounting and record keeping and also is involved in sales. Moses is the curator, handles artist relations and is sales and marketing director. Kaio’s wife, Allison, curates and handles social media marketing.
All three worked with local artists Mike and Phyllis Martino to create the gallery, Moses said, adding that she is grateful to building owners RLR Properties for their support.
“We knew there was a need for this in La Crosse,” Kaio said of starting the gallery and art market. “Our family has always been art enthusiasts. My mom has always been a painter, and I grew up drawing quite a bit.”
Kaio said he enjoys “working with the artists. And I really enjoy it when we make a sale for the artists. I enjoy getting their feedback, and telling them when something of theirs sold.”
On May 1, Moses said, the gallery and art market will hold a fund-raising event in which decorative umbrellas made by many of the artists will be for sale to raise money to support the gallery and help fund improvements to it. Bidding on umbrellas will begin that day at the gallery and online.