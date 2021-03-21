New owners say business has been ‘fantastic’ at reopened Jules’ Coffee House

The new owners of Jules’ Coffee House at 327 Pearl St. say they’ve received a warm welcome since reopening one of La Crosse’s longest-lived coffee places on March 6.

“It’s been fantastic,” Aidan Fisher said last week, when asked how business has been. “We’ve gotten a great response from all of the people who have loved Jules’. And everybody feels our products are very similar to what they’ve grown accustomed to” over the years.

Aidan and his parents, Paul and Jenny Fisher, bought the business from Chris Kahlow, who closed Jules’ on Dec. 27 after 27 years.

Kahlow, who serves on the La Crosse Common Council, said in January that when she bought two buildings in 1993, renovated them and opened Jules’ in one in November 1993, the downtown was in need of a spark and a lift.

“Now the downtown is stable and thriving,” she said, adding that she now will put her time and money into rehabilitating buildings in her neighborhood. She recently sold the two downtown buildings.

Paul and Jenny Fisher had been Jules’ customers for about 25 years.