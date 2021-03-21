New owners say business has been ‘fantastic’ at reopened Jules’ Coffee House

The new owners of Jules’ Coffee House at 327 Pearl St. say they’ve received a warm welcome since reopening one of La Crosse’s longest-lived coffee places on March 6.
“It’s been fantastic,” Aidan Fisher said last week, when asked how business has been. “We’ve gotten a great response from all of the people who have loved Jules’. And everybody feels our products are very similar to what they’ve grown accustomed to” over the years.
Aidan and his parents, Paul and Jenny Fisher, bought the business from Chris Kahlow, who closed Jules’ on Dec. 27 after 27 years.
Kahlow, who serves on the La Crosse Common Council, said in January that when she bought two buildings in 1993, renovated them and opened Jules’ in one in November 1993, the downtown was in need of a spark and a lift.
“Now the downtown is stable and thriving,” she said, adding that she now will put her time and money into rehabilitating buildings in her neighborhood. She recently sold the two downtown buildings.
Paul and Jenny Fisher had been Jules’ customers for about 25 years.
“I had my first latte here,” Jenny said. “This became a spot where we would come and talk. When we went to other coffee shops, we would always compare them to Jules’. And we would say if we could ever buy Jules’, we would.”
“We’ve been interested in buying Jules’ for the last five years,” Paul Fisher said.
“We really appreciate the hand-off from Chris (Kahlow) and her son, Evan,” Jenny Fisher said. “They’ve been so kind in helping us” reopen the coffee house.
Jules’ reopened with espresso drinks, coffee, tea, smoothies, soda pop and bagels, as well as scones made by Paul and Jenny’s daughter, Adeline, who will do most of Jules’ baking. All five of the Fishers’ children – who also include Alex, Abbott and Andrew – are involved in the business. And the Fishers have hired three employees.
Jules’ eventually will bake and serve cookies and muffins, Aidan said. And soups and sandwiches will return to the menu soon.
Jules’ also sells its own merchandise, such as T-shirts and mugs.
“We’ve been doing some updates,” Paul Fisher said. For example, “We put in new flooring. And we’re updating our signage and logos. But we’re trying to keep it feeling like Jules’” traditionally has been.
The new owners are taking a number of coronavirus precautions. For example, staff members wear face masks and customers are required to wear face masks anytime they’re up and walking around the coffee house. Customers can take off the masks when they’re eating or drinking at a table.
Aidan and his parents also have other jobs elsewhere.
And Jenny is on what she calls her “healing journey” while continuing to work. She was diagnosed with colon cancer last fall, underwent surgery for that in November and in May will complete six months of chemotherapy.
Jenny is a native of Manawa, Wis., and came to La Crosse to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She graduated in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in recreation therapy.
Paul, who was raised in Appleton, Wis., also came to La Crosse to attend UW-L. He received a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy in 1995.
Jenny and Paul met at UW-L and were married in 1995. The family lives in La Crosse.