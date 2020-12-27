New owners take over the Westby House Inn & Restaurant

WESTBY — After nearly 23 years, Mike and Marie Cimino have sold the Westby House Inn & Restaurant to Scott and Cyndi Leckey, who fell in love with the inn while staying there in July.
The Westby House bed and breakfast at 200 W. State St. has grown to include three buildings with a total of nine guest rooms since the Ciminos purchased the inn in March 1998. The main house, which has five guest rooms, a gift boutique and the food and beverage parts of the business, was built in the early 1890s and three major expansions were completed by 1907.
“The last several years, we have been hoping to sell sooner rather than later, so we could begin to enjoy retirement while we have our health and wellness,” Marie said.
“We couldn’t have picked a more rounded and ideal couple than Cyndi and Scott,” Marie said of the new owners, who bought the inn on Dec. 10. “Their enthusiasm and determination to work at this dream of theirs is refreshing.”
The Ciminos will help the Leckeys during a transition period that will last through Jan. 4, Marie said. The Ciminos plan to move to Marie’s hometown of Mosinee, Wis.
“We thank everyone for their support over the last 23 years,” Mike said. “We are excited to have Cyndi and Scott continue our legacy.”
The Leckeys, who both were born in California, bought the Westby business after living in recent years in Wisconsin, Kentucky, Arizona, Hawaii and California. Scott has more than 30 years of experience as a hospital chief financial officer, while Cyndi has been a personal trainer and fitness/nutrition coach who previously owned a mural and interior decorating business.
While the inn’s restaurant has been open seasonally (Oct. 30 was its last day open in 2020), Cyndi said she and her husband plan to operate it year-round, with seasonal menus. She had no prediction when the restaurant will resume operation, saying that will depend on the status of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will be living at the Westby House as of Jan. 1,” Cyndi said.
She said she and her husband first stayed at the Westby House in July, to get away from the chaos of the pandemic, and discovered then that the inn was for sale. “After spending the weekend in Westby, we knew that we not only loved the home but the city as well,” she said.
Cyndi said she and Scott realized they had just walked into their dream of living in a community that offered them small-town pride, the ability to work together and the opportunity to share their passion for people, historic homes and hospitality.
The Leckeys renewed their vows while celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary at the inn in November, with Mike Cimino officiating and Marie Cimino witnessing. They have two grown children.
Cyndi said she and her husband enjoy hiking, bicycling, running, exercise, home improvement projects, family activities, entertaining their friends, spending time with their animals and volunteering their time to charities and community-based groups.
“We have a love of history and enjoy learning and discovering new places and making new friends,” she said.
Cyndi said she and her husband were impressed by the Ciminos, the Westby area and the architecture and charm of the inn.
As the inn’s new owners, she said, “We know we have some big shoes to fill, but will try to continue to provide guests and the community with the special touches Mike and Marie are known for, while adding our own personal approach to the bed and breakfast.”