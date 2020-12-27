New owners take over the Westby House Inn & Restaurant

WESTBY HOUSE INN & RESTAURANT

WHAT: A bed and breakfast inn, with a restaurant that is open to the public. The restaurant has been open seasonally, but new owners plan to operate it year-round once it reopens.

WHERE: 200 W. State St. in downtown Westby.

NEW OWNERS: Scott and Cyndi Leckey bought the Westby House on Dec. 10 from Mike and Marie Cimino, who had owned and operated the business since March 1998.

MORE INFO: Call the Westby House at 608-634-4112 or visit www.westbyhouse.com or the inn’s Facebook page or the restaurant’s Facebook page.