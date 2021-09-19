New report outlines Madison's potential as artificial intelligence hub

Madison has boosted its potential to become an artificial intelligence powerhouse over the last decade because of research activity, according to a new report from Washington D.C.-based think tank Brookings Institution.
But the report also suggests that in order to keep up with the country’s emergent AI industry, Madison business leaders should forge more corporate research partnerships with UW-Madison. That would further boost the use of AI, promote entrepreneurship and encourage local job retention and attraction.
“Significant money is flowing into the region to support almost exclusive contracts or research and development initiatives,” explained Mark Muro, Brookings senior fellow and report co-author. “That’s very important in itself. At the same time, because federal research done at UW-Madison is also building a talent base of skilled researchers and graduate students, there’s a pipeline for future AI expansion.”
“(AI) technologies can be applied in a myriad of industries, and are widely presumed to likely drive major productivity gains,” Muro added.
For the report, Muro and his team used seven metrics to assess the research capabilities and commercialization activities of 385 metropolitan areas in the United States. The metrics sorted each area into one of five categories.
The report indicates that the San Francisco Bay Area in California is in a “superstar” league of its own because it scored high in all areas. That’s largely because the Bay Area relies on investment from both public and private efforts and is home to the top universities for AI research, including Stanford and University of California-Berkeley, as well as tech giants like Facebook and Google.
Beyond that, 13 metro areas showed “above-average involvement” in AI activities and were placed into an “early adopter” category. The regions, Muro said, possess strong research institutions. But they’ve also been successful in developing and deploying commercial applications from that research, he said. Those communities also benefit from hosting leaders like Amazon, Oracle and IBM.
The regions, including Madison and 20 others, that lacked companies commercializing AI were put into the “federal research and contracting centers” category. In addition, there were 90 communities that demonstrated potential for adopting AI. The remaining 261 had little to no AI activity, Muro said.
Even though Madison has yet to gain “early adopter” status, Muro said he is optimistic that will happen within the next decade. He said the region is a “social ecosystem” that has found its dynamic niche in the tech sector.
And why not?
There are some local business leaders and UW-Madison faculty members who agree with that sentiment.
“The opportunity (to expand AI) is on the horizon, but there is work to be done,” said Zach Brandon, Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce president. “AI is the future and there is no running from it.”
Madison’s DataChat is a newer example of AI commercialization, Brandon said.
CEO Jignesh Patel, a UW-Madison computer science professor, just secured a $25 million Series A investment round for the startup, which uses artificial intelligence to make analytics accessible to all. That’s on top of the $4 million in financing DataChat received last year. The money will help build on DataChat’s product vision, and allow the startup to expand its staff, Patel said.
But what Muro calls Madison’s “legacy” industries are embracing AI, too.
For instance, American Family Insurance, headquartered at 5599 American Family Drive on Madison’s East Side, gave UW-Madison $20 million in 2019 to start the American Family Insurance Data Science Institute. That partnership has helped attract some talent, including interns, said American Family machine learning and emergent technologist Glenn Fung.
In addition, the Creative Destruction Lab at UW-Madison leverages the knowledge of the Wisconsin School of Business, and the newly formed School of Computing, Data and Information Sciences, to seed tech entrepreneurship, said Daniel Bauer, director of the UW-Madison Business School’s Master’s program in business analytics.
Through a partnership with American Family, Fung said, the Lab offers what’s called a “risk stream” that supports ventures helping society manage risk. Think an AI model to drive improved decision making.
Becoming a hub
But in order to fully reach “AI hub” status, Muro said some people might have to overcome their fears of a dystopian AI future.
“Some fear it will replace quality jobs and we know that automation is changing who does that kind of work,” Muro said.
Instead, the way forward will be understanding how AI can “accelerate growth across a variety of industries,” he said, as well as foster greater market share and hiring.
Helping that along could be a bill that has recently passed the U.S. Senate, Brandon said, titled the United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, which would prompt the commercialization of AI and other tech nationally, among other directives.
Otherwise, there might be a “winner-take-all” scenario, in which some metro areas have economic advantages over others, Muro said.
