New shops in Holmen, Viroqua

A new resale shop in Holmen, a planned Starbucks in La Crosse, a new candle and home decor shop in Viroqua, and plans to move UnitedHealthcare offices from Onalaska to downtown La Crosse are in this week’s local business news.
Rick and Dawn Weber opened Dawn’s Dollar Deals resale shop June 17 in the former RootinCrown LLC thrifty resale boutique at 723 Western Ave., behind King Furniture in Holmen.
RootinCrown combined its former Holmen and La Crosse stores in a new location that opened May 14 at 47 Copeland Ave. in La Crosse.
Dawn’s Dollar Deals, which now occupies about 5,000 square feet of space, is a resale shop that sells furniture, housewares, clothing, books, toys, tools and much more. People can donate merchandise to the business, which buys some of its merchandise at auctions and rummage sales. A portion of sales from all donated items will go to the Holmen Area Community Center and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.
Vendors also can rent space from the Webers.
Rick Weber said he and his wife hope to have a grand opening celebration in mid-July, but that depends on the coronavirus situation.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday; and at other times by chance. For more information, call 608-399-1217 or visit the store’s Facebook page. The shop soon will have a website.
The city of La Crosse has issued a sign permit for a planned Starbucks coffee store at 4009 Mormon Coulee Road, across the road from Big Lots and Goodwill Industries. The permit for a monument sign was issued June 19, although construction work on the building has not begun.
The site has been vacant since the former PLS loan store at that location was demolished last year.
A spokesman for the Seattle-based coffee chain told me Thursday that Starbucks has no store-opening plans to announce.
Andrew and Angela Kast opened Kastwick Candles & Home Decor on May 16 at 315 S. Main St., next to Gary’s Rock Shop, in downtown Viroqua.
The new store sells natural soy candles and melts made by the Kasts, who live in Leon but have ties to the Viroqua and Westby areas. It also sells wax warmers as well as home decor such as windmills, towels, signs, wreaths, candle rings, table runners and outdoor decor.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The store is only open on weekends because the Kasts have full-time jobs elsewhere.
The Kasts bought their candle-making equipment last year and came up with their own scents and product names, Andrew Kast said. They began selling to close relatives and friends, and the owner of The Cotter Pin in Leon approached them about selling their products there, he said. The Kasts sold candles at their first craft show last fall. “We had plans to do more craft shows this spring, but COVID happened,” Kast said.
The Kasts decided Viroqua would be a great place to open their new store, he said.
For more information, call 608-632-7069 or visit www.kastwickcandles.com or Facebook. Kastwick also sells products on its website.
The employees in the UnitedHealthcare/Midwest Security Insurance Co. building at 2700 Midwest Drive in Onalaska will move next year into part of the Logistics Health Inc. headquarters building at 328 S. Front St. in downtown La Crosse. The city has issued a building permit for about $2.77 million worth of remodeling in the downtown building.
“I can confirm that we will be moving our employees in 2021 from the Onalaska facility to the Logistics Health Inc. headquarters in La Crosse,” UnitedHealthcare spokesman Tony Marusic told me last week. He declined to say how many employees work in the Onalaska facility but said, “No one’s losing their job. It’s strictly moving from one office location to another office location, to consolidate” offices.
“We’re letting our lease expire” at the Onalaska location, Marusic said. UnitedHealthcare acquired Midwest Security Insurance Co. in 2002. At that time, about 350 Midwest Security Insurance employees were working in the Onalaska building, according to Tribune files.
According to an online for-lease advertisement, the three-story Onalaska building was built in 1995, has about 63,000 square feet of space and will be available in July 2021.
United Healthcare is a unit of healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group of Minnetonka, Minn.
Another UnitedHealth Group unit, OptumHealth, acquired Logistics Health in 2011.
