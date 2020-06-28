New shops in Holmen, Viroqua

The city of La Crosse has issued a sign permit for a planned Starbucks coffee store at 4009 Mormon Coulee Road, across the road from Big Lots and Goodwill Industries. The permit for a monument sign was issued June 19, although construction work on the building has not begun.

The site has been vacant since the former PLS loan store at that location was demolished last year.

A spokesman for the Seattle-based coffee chain told me Thursday that Starbucks has no store-opening plans to announce.

Andrew and Angela Kast opened Kastwick Candles & Home Decor on May 16 at 315 S. Main St., next to Gary’s Rock Shop, in downtown Viroqua.

The new store sells natural soy candles and melts made by the Kasts, who live in Leon but have ties to the Viroqua and Westby areas. It also sells wax warmers as well as home decor such as windmills, towels, signs, wreaths, candle rings, table runners and outdoor decor.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The store is only open on weekends because the Kasts have full-time jobs elsewhere.