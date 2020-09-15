Noodles delays Onalaska opening to mid-October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday’s scheduled opening of the new Noodles & Co. restaurant at 9417 Hwy. 16 in Onalaska has been delayed until mid-October, company spokeswoman Danielle Moore told the Tribune in an email Tuesday afternoon.

“Right now the exact opening is TBD,” said Moore, director of communications for the Broomfield, Colo.-based restaurant chain. She did not give a reason for the delay and wasn’t available for additional comment at press time.

The restaurant is in a new four-unit building that was constructed at the former site of the Old Country Buffet restaurant. So far, Shopko Optical and an AT&T store have opened in the new building. A tenant hasn't been announced for the fourth space.

