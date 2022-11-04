Nutkrack hopes to expand its cult following for pecans with massive Cottage Grove facility

COTTAGE GROVE — What started out as a mistake and blossomed into a business with a cult-like following is on the cusp of massive growth.

Nutkrack, the candied pecan company with the surfer dude on the label, has moved its production and headquarters out of an apartment-size space on Atwood Avenue and into an 18,900-square-foot facility with a large commercial kitchen, offices, a breakroom, warehouse space, a loading dock and walk-in coolers.

Nutkrack will still have a retail and shipping space at its Atwood location. The shop is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. In December it will also be open from 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays.

The new building in the Cottage Grove Commerce Park was constructed five years ago for Atlantis Valley Foods, which built a larger facility across the street. Nutkrack officials believe their $2.3 million investment to buy and equip the building created an ideal space to expand its offerings beyond the Midwest and grow tenfold during the next five years.

"It allows us to dream big," chef and co-founder Eric Rupert said of the new facility. "Our previous facility was 10 times smaller. This allows us to grow and to keep everything in house."

Some of the proof can be seen in the warehouse, where 260,000 empty cans fill pallets along a wall with more on order. In the walk-in coolers, hundreds of boxes of pecans grown in New Mexico await processing, and there are plans for a $300,000 automated packaging line designed to vastly increase efficiency and eliminate filling and sealing cans one at a time by hand.

Whole Foods has become one of Nutkrack's largest customers and Metcalfe's Market at Hilldale its top individual store "by far."

Rupert is contemplating more flavors for the Nutkrack lineup.

A happy accident

The entrepreneurial explosion is coming just four years after the first cans of product were placed inside Fromagination, a cheese shop on the Capitol Square.

Nutkrack, now with 11 employees, was born in about 2008, when Rupert, who has been a chef in the Madison area for decades, was making candied pecans for a salad. But during the process he accidentally dunked a pound of pecans in the wrong pot. It turns out, they were unlike anything Rupert had ever tasted.

At first, he just gave the newfound concoction out as gifts at Christmas, but after some nudging by his family Rupert created a simple website. In 2018, he opened a small shop and production facility near the Barrymore Theatre on Atwood Avenue but kept his job at Epic Systems Corp., where he worked in the culinary department. Rupert's cooking resume, which began when he was 14, weighing hamburger and making patties at Dotty Dumpling's Dowry, also includes stints at Ovens of Brittany, L'Etoile, Atlas Pasta & Deli, the Opera House and a corporate gig at Sub Zero Wolf, where he trained dealers how to use the company's stoves, ovens and refrigeration units.

Rupert went to Epic in 2008 but quit his job in 2020 to focus on the growth of Nutkrack.

An evolution

Central to Nutkrack's evolution is co-founder Jessica Benish, a former co-worker at Epic who is Nutkrack's chief operations officer. Sam McDaniel, a longtime food manufacturing consultant who has a track record of helping small companies monetize their concept, met Rupert through his wife, who worked at Epic. McDaniel began advising Nutkrack at its founding but became the company's CEO in 2019.

"As far as Nutkrack is concerned, it's the best and easiest thing to sell that I've ever come across in 20-plus years of food," McDaniel said. "It's a well-positioned, incredibly high-quality product. It's sort of an innovation in the market without a change because everybody knows what candied pecans are, but these are just so much better."

Sales doubled in each of the first three years and have slowed somewhat this year due to the economy, but the company is expected to crank out 125,000 pounds of product in 2022. The nuts are sold in Classic, Firecracker and Everything flavors in four-, eight- and 16-ounce cans and two-pound bags. A new flavor, Winter Mix, is one of three eight-ounce flavors in a new collectors tin being offered this holiday season.

If the company hits its goals, production could easily surpass 1 million pounds by 2027. Nutkrack entered Whole Foods stores in the Midwest in the third quarter of 2021 and is eyeing other stores outside the region in the coming months. Nutkrack has upwards of 500 wholesale accounts around the country, but they are primarily in the Midwest. About 30% of the company's sales come from its website. Rupert has also hit the road serving up samples in 100 stores this year, McDaniel said.

"We're a little bit old-fashioned as we're really focused on service to the accounts, even if we're selling through a distributor," McDaniel said. "We focus on that very much. We want to get to know people in the stores, and we want to have stores that are huge fans and advocates of the products."

The process to make Nutkrack products is closely guarded. They are cooked in four-pound batches, seasoned in large aluminum mixing bowls and then placed in a single layer on large cooking sheets that are placed on racks in front of fans to speed up the drying process. Nutkrack is vegan, certified gluten-free and has just 7% sugar, compared with many other brands that can be as high as 50% sugar.

The Firecracker flavor includes five different types of chili including Ancho, Guajillo and Pasilla, while the Everything flavor includes kosher salt, sesame and poppy seeds and dehydrated garlic and onion.

Candied pecans have a foothold in the South but not so much in the Midwest. There are more than 90 brands on the market, and Rupert and his staff have tried them all. They believe the market has plenty of room for the offerings from Nutkrack, which is why they made the move to Cottage Grove and a facility that is 10 times the size of its previous location.

"I've been around food for a long time, and this is the best thing I've ever made," Rupert said. "I knew it was going to be a journey, but I didn't know what the journey would look like. I've made a lot of good food over the years, and I've never seen people react to anything I've made the way they do to these."