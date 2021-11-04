On Retail: Isthmus Hardware seeks help in the midst of COVID-19 and street reconstruction

The opening of the store came nine months into the pandemic.

Then came the street reconstruction work in July that closed a large swath of West Washington Avenue and limited access.

Sales at Isthmus Hardware are about one-third lower than projected and it has the store at the corner of South Bedford Street and West Washington Avenue looking for assistance.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the 3,000-square-foot store reduce its debt from the opening stock order, something that has been challenging for owner Greg Norman. About $3,347 of the $25,000 goal had been raised as of last week.

There is also a concern that a proposed redevelopment project for the site could, at some point, displace the store to another location.

"Business wise, I think this is a really good location," Norman said. "I expected (revenues) to be greater but it's just taking more time than I'd like to admit. And now that I'm in it, there's no turning back."

The store opened in December 2020, is across the street from the CVS pharmacy, is in the same block as the Echo Tap & Grill and is surrounded by student housing, upscale apartments and single family homes.

Norman, along with longtime friend, Jason Shaw, opened the store three years after the closure of Dorn True Value. The store was forced out of its building so that Capital Centre Market could expand. Norman and Shaw both worked for years at the Dorn prior to its closing.

Isthmus Hardware is the only hardware store in the city's downtown and has a seven-year lease on the building and the same length for an agreement with True Value, which provides the initial inventory with the understanding that Norman purchases a set amount of inventory each year for seven years. West Washington Avenue is scheduled to open back up to traffic in the coming days.

"We'll stick it out," Shaw said. "Everyone that comes in here is glad we're back."

Transition time for Dane County Farmer's Market

This Saturday will be the finale on the Capitol Square for the Dane County Farmer's Market but that won't mean an end to market season.

The Holiday Dane County Farmer's Market is set for 7:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 and 18 at Monona Terrace. There will be no market on Nov. 27, Dec. 11 or Christmas Day. The market typically features 60 vendors from around the state.

The Late Winter Market will be held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon from Jan. 8 through April 9 at Garver Feed Mill.

The market started this year's season in the parking lot of Alliant Energy Center due to COVID-19 before returning to the Capitol Square on June 19.

Cottage Grove fitness retailer growing once again

Johnson Fitness and Wellness has announced that it is purchasing all Gym Source retail stores in six northeastern states.

Gym Source is a privately-owned, commercial fitness equipment sales and service provider headquartered in Teterboro, N.J. and has been operating for more than 75 years. The stores, located in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Virginia and Connecticut will be folded into the Johnson Fitness and Wellness brand, the retail division of Cottage Grove-based Johnson Health Tech Retail.

Johnson Fittness and Wellness is the world’s largest specialty fitness retailer with 465 stores, 100 in the U.S., that sell personal fitness and wellness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes and home gyms.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Gym Source retail team to the Johnson retail family,” said Bob Zande, president of Johnson Health Tech Retail. “Gym Source has created an exceptional team and network of specialty fitness stores. We are very pleased to add these locations in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic as it accelerates our growth and increases our level of customer service in the region.”

In September, Iowa-based grocery retailer Hy-Vee has announced that is making room in some of its stores in an eight-state region to sell treadmills, elliptical, rowing and other exercise equipment from Johnson Fitness & Wellness.

The showrooms will include kiosks where customers can use QR codes to order online from Johnson Fitness & Wellness, which includes free, home curbside shipping. In-home delivery and installation is available for an additional cost.

Half-Pint Resale looking for new owners

The owners of a popular event among parents looking for clothing and other items for their children are in search for new caretakers of the business.

Lisa Seidel and Ellen Carlson, who founded Half-Pint Resale in 2007, say the time has come for them to hand the business off to new owners. Sales are held twice a year in different locations and a spring sale is planned, but no site has yet been determined. The events have grown into the largest children's consignment sale in the Madison area with consignors receiving 70% of the sale of each item.

"For fourteen years, we’ve cultivated, nurtured, fed and cared for Half-Pint and now, our own Half-Pints have outgrown this resource we created," Seidel and Carlson wrote on their website. "It’s time for us to find the next owners to love it, grow it and connect it with today’s parents and address today’s needs."

Assets that come with the business include a more than 5,000-household customer base and 1,000 regular consignors and volunteers; a storage locker full of sales racks and signage; and an electronic drop-box full of templates and task lists.

Berres Bothers Coffee puts its name on high school gymnasium

A $175,000 donation will put the name of a Watertown coffee company inside the gymnasium of Johnson Creek High School and Middle School.

Peter Berres, owner and founder of Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters, is a 1984 graduate of Johnson Creek and in 2014 was named a distinguished alumnus. His two sons, Peter and Levi will graduate from the school this spring.

The donation by Peter Berres is part of the district's $2.5 million One Team One Dream Campaign. So far, $1.4 million has been raised.

The $18.9 million school building that houses both the middle school and high school was completed in 2016. A brief ceremony, dedicating the Berres Fieldhouse will be held at half time of the varsity boys basketball game on Dec. 3.

Berres Brothers Coffee was founded in 1992 in a small retail outlet in downtown Watertown and in 2000 expanded into supplying coffee to grocery and convenience stores. A new production facility for the company opened in 2005 on the city's south side.

Send retail-related tips and story ideas to badams@madison.com or call Barry Adams at 608-252-6148.

