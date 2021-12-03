On Retail: Major award for Room of One's Own; Canoecopia to return to an in-person event

They helped guide their store through an ownership change, COVID-19 and a move to the East Side from Madison's Downtown.

And now the owners of A Room of One's Own bookstore have been honored by one of the leading publications in the book industry.

Publisher's Weekly has named Gretchen Treu and Wes Lukes to its Star Watch program that honors up-and-comers in the book business.

The award was presented in a virtual ceremony Nov. 15. The prize typically includes a trip to Germany to attend the world-acclaimed Frankfurt Book Fair but for the past two years, due to the pandemic, $2,500 has been awarded instead.

"Gretchen and Wes have stayed true to the spirit of A Room of One’s Own, continued to nurture diversity and updated its mission to include social justice efforts and fundraising. They kept the store going all during the pandemic, paying their staff and even increasing online revenues,” said Jim Milliot, editorial director of Publisher's Weekly and a juror for the awards. “They have walked the walk and, with the move, brought the store into the future.”

Treu and Lukes along with author Patrick Rothfuss, who is a silent partner in the business, purchased the bookstore from co-founders Sandi Torkildson and Nancy Geary in 2018. A Downtown staple since its inception in 1975, the bookstore was founded in a 2,000-square-foot space at 317 W. Johnson St. before finding a home at 307 W. Johnson Street and expanding to 6,000 square feet. The store, its name taken from a phrase in a Virginia Woolf essay, was located for years next door to Community Pharmacy.

But with the building and much of the block slated to be removed for a $100 million redevelopment project, the bookstore and the pharmacy both moved to different East Side locations, which reduced rent for both businesses. The pharmacy found a space at 130 S. Fair Oaks Ave. while A Room of One's Own moved earlier this year to a building at 2717 Atwood Ave. The facility was constructed in 1916 for the Madison Motor Car Co. and includes lofted ceilings, skylights and an outdoor patio in the back.

Publisher's Weekly cited the bookstore's efforts of collecting and donating books to local organizations such as the LGBT Books to Prisoners Project, the Madison Reading Project and Arts + Literature Lab’s Queer Youth Book Club. In 2019, Treu and Lukes coordinated the nationwide #BookstoresAgainstBorders campaign and donated $110,000 to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, according to the Publisher's Weekly website.

Other Star Watch finalists, selected from 45 applicants, included Milena Brown, associate marketing director at Atria Books, a division of Simon and Schuster; Zakia Henderson-Brown, editor and strategic partnerships coordinator at New Press, an independent nonprofit public-interest book publisher established in 1992; Kristopher Kam, publicity manager at Random House Children’s Books; and Tiffany Liao, executive editor at Zando, an independent book publisher.

"While some of the class of 2021 come from traditional publishing backgrounds and others are on third or fourth careers, there are many similarities among this year’s honorees," Publisher's Weekly wrote. "Their desire to foster new, diverse voices; to mentor those from traditionally marginalized backgrounds and help them find careers in publishing; and to improve the industry through collaboration and team work."

Canoecopia returns to in-person event

After being canceled in March 2020 and held online in 2021, Canoecopia will return to an in-person event at the Alliant Energy Center in 2022.

Considered the largest paddle sports consumer event in the world and presented by Rutabaga Paddlesports in Monona, the event is slated for March 11-13 and will also include virtual programs for those unable to travel to Madison. The event will follow Dane County public health orders.

"We're knee-deep in preparations and wading deeper, as we are excited to offer a virtual event this year as well," Darren Bush, Rutabaga's owner announced on the Canoecopia website. "Virtual Canoecopia won’t replace the energy that comes from person-to-person interactions, but we want it to be the next best thing. Last year's virtual event was a big success for the paddling community both near and far, so we decided to offer it again."

Presentations for the virtual event will be pre-recorded with a $15 virtual ticket providing access to the sessions for 90 days.

Canoecopia, which began as a sidewalk sale in 1976 on South Park Street, features more than 250,000 square feet of kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, outdoor equipment and clothing, and over 180 seminars and clinics.

