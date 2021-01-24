Online sales, more retailers boost Valley Fudge’s growth

VALLEY FUDGE & CANDY

WHAT: A business that makes many kinds of fudge. Owner Linda Schulte started the business in the summer of 2016 as Coon Valley Candy Co. and renamed it Valley Fudge & Candy in late 2017.

WHERE: Valley Fudge’s products are made in a commercial kitchen in a connecting building behind a vendor marketplace at 219 Central Ave., along Hwyl.14/61 in downtown Coon Valley.

SALES: Most of Valley Fudge’s fudge is wholesaled to more than 300 shops around the nation and sold directly to consumers through its website and telephone orders. The business also has its own retail area in the vendor marketplace.

MORE INFO: Call Valley Fudge at 608-452-2042 or visit https://valleyfudgeandcandy.com or Facebook.