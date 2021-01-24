Online sales, more retailers boost Valley Fudge’s growth

COON VALLEY — As she looks ahead to Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, owner Linda Schulte is promoting six featured Valentine’s flavors of fudge made at Valley Fudge & Candy in Coon Valley.
As she looks back to the start of her business in the summer of 2016 as the Coon Valley Candy Co., Schulte is thankful for its rapid growth.
“We have been so fortunate that our business continues to grow every year,” Schulte said. “In our first complete year of sales — 2017 — we sold about 4,500 pounds of fudge. This past year, we probably sold over 75,000 pounds.
“Much of this growth is due to our website sales, and the amount of wholesale orders that we are filling these days,” Schulte said.
“Up until June of this past year, (her husband) Steve and I pretty much did it all ourselves, but after we moved into our larger facility, sales really took off,” she said. “And we now have seven part-time people on our team of fudge makers and packers. We couldn’t do it without them now.”
With her husband’s help, Schulte started the business because she wanted to participate in area craft shows with her sister, Mary Schmidt of Coon Valley. She was making the fudge in a commercial kitchen in the rear of the vendor marketplace at 219 Central Ave., along Hwy. 14/61 in downtown Coon Valley, until she moved production early last year to a new, larger commercial kitchen in a connecting building just to the north. The same landlord owns both buildings, and Valley Fudge still has its own retail area in the vendor marketplace building. Besides its own products, Valley Fudge’s retail area also carries popcorn from Great River Popcorn in La Crosse as well as old-fashioned bagged candy, salt water taffy and a few kitchen-related gift items.
When she has time, Schulte also makes cinnamon glazed nuts, marshmallows and fudge and caramel ice cream toppings. She wholesales her fudge to more than 300 shops around the United States and also wholesales the cinnamon glazed nuts. Last fall, she also made caramel apples for Cain’s Orchard near Hixton, Wis.
“I’m pretty sure we have shipped our fudge to all 50 states,” Schulte said. Besides wholesaling to shops around the country, and sales in the vendor marketplace, Valley Fudge also sells directly to consumers on its website and by telephone.
In addition, Schulte said, “We love to participate in local markets and craft shows, where we meet so many nice vendors and customers.”
“At any given time, we have around 50 varieties” of fudge, she said. Fall and the Christmas season probably are Valley Fudge’s two busiest times of year, she said.
Over the course of an entire year, Schulte said, “Our overall top sellers are chocolate, chocolate walnut and peanut butter chocolate” fudge.
Valley Fudge’s six featured Valentine’s flavors this year are strawberry champagne, chocolate cheesecake, chocolate cherry cheesecake, chocolate pecan turtle, dark chocolate raspberry truffle and dark chocolate cabernet.
Schulte’s business has seasonal flavors at other times of the year as well, such as peppermint bark, candy cane, turtle and dark chocolate orange during the past Christmas season; and pumpkin pie, pumpkin cheesecake and pumpkin spice latte in the fall.
Schulte changed the name of her business to Valley Fudge & Candy in late 2017 because its original name, Coon Valley Candy Co., didn’t include the word “fudge,” which is her main product.