Owners are pleased with public’s response to coronavirus precautions at Bauer’s Market and Garden Center

The La Crescent business has 11 greenhouses and grows many of its own plants.

Many of its customers live within 70 miles of La Crescent, but some come from even farther away in the fall, often to see the leaves change colors along the Mississippi River. “And a lot of people know La Crescent is the apple capital of Minnesota,” Bauer said.

Bruce and Katrina Bauer have operated the business since 1992, when his parents retired. Bruce’s mother, Thecla, passed away in 2013. His father, John, is in good health but is no longer active in the business.

“The people we serve” is what Bauer enjoys most about operating Bauer’s Market and Garden Center, he said. “That was one of the cornerstones that my parents instilled in the business from day one. Appreciating the customers who come our way. My mother was always out front, greeting customers. She never forgot a face and her motto was ‘We have to take care of people.’ “

As for himself, Bauer said, “This has been a labor of love.”

