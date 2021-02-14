 Skip to main content
Painted Porch’s owner loves restyling furniture
Painted Porch’s owner loves restyling furniture

Hannah Pasch-Vanderhorst of West Salem has enjoyed restyling vintage furniture for more than 10 years.

Since she bought the business in September, she’s been selling her restyled furniture, along with other merchandise, at the Painted Porch store in the Powell Place building at 200 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.

Pasch-Vanderhorst bought Painted Porch from Peggy Rodriguez, who had opened it in 2010.

Besides the furniture pieces, Pasch-Vanderhorst said, “I have local artisans who make my pillows, iPad stands, plant stands and cards.”

Besides those items, she said, “The store is full of unique gifts such as sassy towels and cards, wonderful-smelling soaps and sachets, seasonal decorations, wall decor, mirrors, signs, lighting, handbags, vases and stems, and jewelry.”

Painted Porch is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday through Wednesday.

On days when the store is closed, Pasch-Vanderhorst is busy refinishing and restyling furniture in the garage at her home.

The biggest changes she has made in the business since buying it were adding a website (www.paintedporchlax.com) and opening the store on Sundays.

“Painted Porch appeals to both locals and tourists,” Pasch-Vanderhorst said. “We get customers who dock and come in off their boats, travel in from surrounding areas for a day of shopping, and tourists who have made plans for the entire weekend,” she said. “And of course, we have our loved locals who support us daily.”

Pasch-Vanderhorst said business has been steady throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and that she is thankful to all those who want to shop and support local businesses. “When the La Crosse Center and other festivals start back up, I am sure we will see an increase in our sales,” she said.

Pasch-Vanderhorst’s purchase of Painted Porch came about because “Peggy and I were friends and when we started working on a couple pieces of furniture together, it seemed like I would be a great fit for the store. The transition was perfect timing for both of us. Peggy has been a wonderful mentor, and I am filled with gratitude for this opportunity to follow my dreams.”

Before taking over Painted Porch, Pasch-Vanderhorst was managing a chiropractic clinic and posting inspirational quotes daily as part of her marketing position.

“I kept asking myself why I wasn’t following my dreams,” she said. “So when the opportunity was there (to buy Painted Porch), I knew I needed to follow a new path and chase my dreams. I sure am happy I did!”

Pasch-Vanderhorst had been restyling furniture for more than 10 years, for friends and family, before she bought Painted Porch. “Selling my pieces is a new experience,” she said.

Some examples of her work include turning cabinet doors into signs, reupholstering furniture to give it a new look, turning drawers into shelving and turning mirrors into hooks for keys and coats.

“I love seeing old pieces of furniture come alive again,” Pasch-Vanderhorst said. The look on customers’ faces who enjoy their pieces as much as I do, makes my heart happy.”

PAINTED PORCH

WHAT: A store filled with home decor, one-of-a-kind gifts and restyled vintage furniture.

WHERE: In the Powell Place building at 200 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.

WHO: The business is owned by Hannah Pasch-Vanderhost. She bought Painted Porch in September from Peggy Rodriguez, who started it in 2010.

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday through Wednesday.

MORE INFO: Call the store at 608-782-6222 or visit www.paintedporchlax.com or the store’s Facebook page.

“I love seeing old pieces of furniture come alive again. The look on customers’ faces who enjoy their pieces as much as I do, makes my heart happy.”

Hannah Pasch-Vanderhorst, owner

Quote
