Painted Porch’s owner loves restyling furniture

Pasch-Vanderhorst said business has been steady throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and that she is thankful to all those who want to shop and support local businesses. “When the La Crosse Center and other festivals start back up, I am sure we will see an increase in our sales,” she said.

Pasch-Vanderhorst’s purchase of Painted Porch came about because “Peggy and I were friends and when we started working on a couple pieces of furniture together, it seemed like I would be a great fit for the store. The transition was perfect timing for both of us. Peggy has been a wonderful mentor, and I am filled with gratitude for this opportunity to follow my dreams.”

Before taking over Painted Porch, Pasch-Vanderhorst was managing a chiropractic clinic and posting inspirational quotes daily as part of her marketing position.

“I kept asking myself why I wasn’t following my dreams,” she said. “So when the opportunity was there (to buy Painted Porch), I knew I needed to follow a new path and chase my dreams. I sure am happy I did!”

Pasch-Vanderhorst had been restyling furniture for more than 10 years, for friends and family, before she bought Painted Porch. “Selling my pieces is a new experience,” she said.