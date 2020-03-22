Paper Moon offers humorous gifts in troubled coronavirus times

PAPER MOON

WHAT: A gift shop owned by Louise White and her daughter, Jennifer White.

WHERE: 206 A St. in downtown McGregor, Iowa.

HOURS: The store has been temporarily closed for the past week because of concern about the spread of coronavirus. But during the temporary shutdown, customers can arrange to buy and pick up merchandise at curbside. Whenever the shutdown ends, the store will resume regular hours, which are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday from April through December. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday from January through March.

MORE INFO: Call the store at 563-873-3357, email jennypapermoon@gmail.com or visit www.papermoonbooks.com or the store’s Facebook page.