Pay dirt in Paoli: Creamery building gets new life; small farmers, cheese company get boost

PAOLI — Tom and Vicki Sarbacker know their farm along Range Trail Road north of here is an anomaly.

Milking 65 Holsteins a day stands in contrast to most dairy farms that have herds of hundreds or even thousands of cows.

Here, on 163 acres along the Sugar River, the Sarbackers’ Fischerdale Holsteins produce 5,000 pounds of milk a day. It is shipped every other day to Foremost Farms plants, where it is pasteurized for milk or turned into cheese or kefir, a cultured dairy beverage.

But by this winter, some of the Sarbacker’s milk will make a much shorter journey and will be used to produce soft serve ice cream within eyesight of the barn. The milk will also help revive one of this hamlet’s most historically important buildings, where past generations of Sarbackers and hundreds of other local farmers shipped their milk to be made into Swiss cheese or butter for over 90 years before it was shuttered more than 40 years ago.

“It’s all kind of coming full circle,” said Tom Sarbacker, 64, who grew up on a farm south of Paoli. “You see that this is happening in your little town and it’s awesome. It’s a chance for us to keep going.”

That awesomeness is the vision of Nic Mink, co-founder of Sitka Salmon Shares, and his wife, Danika Laine, who were looking for an investment to create a small restaurant that served up handmade pizza. But when the couple lost out on a property in northern Wisconsin and they discovered the sprawling former dairy plant along the Sugar River in Paoli, their business plan took an abrupt turn into a $10.3 million project they’re calling Seven Acre Dairy Company.

The 21,000-square-foot building with multiple additions over the decades has been known over the years as the Paoli Cheese Factory, Paoli Cooperative Dairy Company, Paoli Creamery and Paoli Co-Op Creamery. Since closing in 1980, it has primarily been used for shops, gallery space and apartments, but it’s now being transformed into an eight-room boutique hotel, farm-to-table restaurant, lounge, café, event space and a production area for small batches of butter and ice cream. Outside an oak savanna is being restored, and walking paths are being planned, along with an outdoor ice rink in the winter.

When the project is completed in November, the building, with its glazed ceramic bricks, windows made of glass block and some areas with 18-foot-high ceilings, will echo its history and create another inviting destination in the hamlet known for its artisans and historic mill, and as a stop for cyclists.

Already approved for the state and national registers of historic places, other plans for the building include a chandelier and other lamps made from old milk bottles, handmade furniture from trees felled on the property, dairy-related signage and packaging, and a vintage Babcock tester used to test the fat content of milk and invented by Stephen Babcock at UW-Madison.

“We joke that anybody that would do this for strictly an ROI (return on investment) would not be doing this,” said Mink, 41, who has 15 private investors in the project. “We want to make money, but how can you align your social and environmental values with your financial values? There’s a way to do that without plowing up farmland, doing greenfield development or building another high rise in Downtown Madison.”

Mink and Laine have applied for a $250,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., a $2 million loan from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority and $2 million in financing from the Property Assessed Clean Energy program that finances energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements on private properties.

Due to its historic significance, the project is also counting on $2.5 million in federal and state historic tax credits. There’s a $10,000 grant from the state’s Main Street Bounce Back program in addition to $4 million in financing from two area banks and $2.5 million from the private investors.

“This is a highly complex financing stack that reflects the true desire to restore a Wisconsin treasure,” Mink said.

At one time, according to Mink, who has a doctorate in history from UW-Madison, there were 33 dairy plants in southwestern Dane County. Today there are none. The numbers line up with the overall demise of small dairy farms. In the 1920s, the state was home to around 160,000 dairy farms. By 1978 the number had plunged to 47,700. Now there are 6,453, according to the most recent state data.

Seven Acre Dairy would help, in a small way, revive the tradition of local farms producing milk for a local creamery.

“It’s about making a place,” said Laine, 41, who spent almost five years as communications director with the River Alliance of Wisconsin. “It’s really the Sugar River, water conservation and land conservation aspect of this that really fascinated me. Nic loves history and so do I, but it was this parcel of seven and a half acres that captured me and got me thinking about the conversation between dairy and water.”

Renew, reuse, revitalize

The renewal and reuse of old buildings is common place in Paoli, part of the town of Montrose south of Verona and platted in 1856 by Peter Matts nine years after the construction of a sawmill.

The Seven Acre Dairy project is this community’s most expensive project in its long history and its most ambitious since Bill Hastings purchased a rat-infested grist mill at a sheriff’s auction in 1980 and restored the three-story limestone building, built in 1864. It now houses shops, offices, and a tasting room and beer garden for Hop Garden Brewery. It also hosts live music events.

Hastings was also instrumental in other renewals, such as the former 1854 school house that is now a bistro and the Paoli House Hotel, now home to a bike shop.

The first portion of the dairy plant building, located across the river from the mill, was originally constructed by a cooperative of local dairy farmers in 1888 and by the mid-1950s was one of the largest dairy factories in the state, using milk from farmers in Dane, Iowa, Rock, Green and Lafayette counties to make Swiss cheese, butter and processed milk for wholesale clients.

The company was purchased in 1955 by the Pabst Company, which not only brewed beer but had a massive farm operation in Oconomowoc. However, consolidation of the dairy industry led Pabst to abruptly, and without notice, close the facility in 1980 and sell its milk contracts to a cooperative in Mount Horeb.

In 1983, the building housed the workshop of Steven Berkley, a contemporary wooden furniture maker, before he and his wife, Eileen added in 1987 Wisconsin Artisan Gallery, a 2,000-square-foot showroom filled with the works of more than 30 artists from around the state.

More recently the building has been the home of Lilly’s Mercantile & Makery, which sells home decor and vintage items, artwork and some clothing. The shop is being displaced by the Seven Acre Dairy project but will move in a few weeks into a renovated building a few blocks away at the corner of Paoli and Range Trail roads.

Mink and Laine purchased the dairy building from the Berklies after Mink retired last year from Sitka Salmon, a business he co-founded in 2011 in an effort to bring Alaskan seafood caught by small, independent fishing boat operators directly to the door of consumers in the Midwest. Only now instead of salmon, halibut and crab, Mink’s focus is on small-scale dairy production and hospitality.

“I know a lot about artisanal production. A dairy’s pretty different, but small-scale dairy and small-scale fisheries have a lot of stuff in common in the sense that they’re all being eaten up and spit out by the forces of industrialization and consolidation,” said Mink, who grew up in Florida, came to Madison for college and then taught history at UW-Superior and UW-Stevens Point.

“There’s a lot of parallels,” he said. “What we want to do more than anything is create this really unique small connection between our neighbors, who are going to produce high-quality milk, and our customers.”

Past and future converge

The connections to the past and the path to the future converged last week when Anna Landmark and Anna Thomas Bates, the owners of Landmark Creamery, met Duane Miller, 85, who made butter at the Paoli plant from 1954 to 1980. The Seven Acre project is allowing Landmark to make a $2 million investment to expand its cheese business thanks to butter it will produce at Seven Acre.

Once or twice a week the two Annas will separate whole milk in their facility and then haul the estimated 830 pounds of cream a few blocks to Seven Acre to make 200-pound batches of butter in its micro dairy. What’s left from the cow’s milk will be used to make more cheese in their expanded Landmark facility and add other products like ricotta, yogurt and bottled milk to their lineup, 90% of which is cheese made with sheep’s milk.

“I do think the butter market is somewhat unlimited,” Landmark said. “I don’t think we’ll have any trouble selling more butter. We just have to keep up on the milk side so we’re looking at new cheeses and at a small milk bottling line so we can bottle some of that milk.”

Landmark and Thomas Bates founded their cheese company in 2013 in Albany but in 2017 purchased and converted a defunct grocery store building in Paoli into a retail operation. They make their cheese at Cedar Grove Cheese in Plain, but the expansion to 5,000 square feet will bring cheesemaking in house. The project, slated for completion by early 2023, will also expand the cheese caves. The hope is to add more dairy producers from the Paoli area.

But the butter the two Annas make will pale in comparison to what had been made at the plant for over 90 years. According to a 1938 annual shareholder report from the Paoli Creamery Company, the plant that year made 213,000 pounds of butter that fetched 26 cents a pound. Years later when Miller was making butter, the plant would crank out up to 20,000 pounds of butter a day using a massive churn that could hold 7,500 pounds of cream.

“It was a big operation,” Miller said, as he stood in his former work space that is now home to Lilly’s. “I was in here last fall, but other than that I haven’t been in here in years.”

Mink got to know Landmark and Thomas Bates by visiting their shop on the weekends. Discussions included making cheese at Seven Acre, but it likely would have meant expanding the building or compromising the cheese production due to limited space. Instead, Seven Acre will do its own soft serve with butter production by Landmark. The setup is seen as a win for Landmark, Seven Acre, small farmers and other businesses in Paoli that could benefit from the increased traffic.

“This is a great relationship. You have two of the most accomplished dairy wizards down the road. This is all about how we can work together to accomplish more,” Mink said. “Everyone has a passion in this town.”

