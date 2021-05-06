Peloton expects to lose $165 million in revenue from recall

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton said Thursday that the recall of its treadmills will shrink its revenue by $165 million in the current quarter.

The company agreed on Wednesday to recall about 125,000 of its Tread+ treadmills, after refusing to do so for weeks even though the machine was linked to the death of one child and the injuries of 29 others. Peloton also agreed to stop selling the treadmills.

In a call with Wall Street analysts Thursday, CEO John Foley again apologized for not working with the safety commission sooner. He acknowledged that there is work to do to repair Peloton's image.

Last month, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned people with children and pets to immediately stop using the Peloton Tread+ treadmill after a 6-year-old child was pulled under the rear of the treadmill and died. Injuries to the other children, who were also pulled under the Tread+, included broken bones and cuts.

The safety commission, which is still studying the Peloton Tread+ treadmill, said it appears that its design, including the band and its height off the floor, made it more dangerous than other brands.