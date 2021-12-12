Pet Cremation owner enjoys helping people

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Pam Bauer has enjoyed helping people during her 25 years as a physical therapist assistant.

She still does that working three days a week as a physical therapist assistant in a Caledonia nursing home.

And for more than a year, she’s also been doing that by operating her Sweet Dreams Pet Cremation business. It started in August 2020 on her family’s hobby farm five miles south of Caledonia.

“The busier I get with this, eventually I hope to just do pet cremations and retire from therapy,” Bauer said in an interview in her crematorium.

Married with six children, Bauer said her family has raised sheep, goats, chickens, rabbits, cows, dogs and cats in the past 20 years, which means she knows the pain of losing a beloved pet.

So far, she has cremated dogs, cats, a snake and a turtle.

“I can handle small animals,” she said of her cremation business. “The incinerator can take up to 400 pounds. So I could definitely do a pot-bellied pig or a goat or a sheep,” she said, but not a cow or a horse.

Customers have two options. One is an individual cremation, with their pet’s ashes returned to them in an urn with a certificate of cremation that includes the pet’s name, date of cremation and the pet’s paw print. Most people choose that option, Bauer said.

The other option is a communal cremation, with pets placed in the crematorium with other pets for cremation. The ashes are not returned to the pet owner; instead, they are spread on a “prayer spot” that Bauer created on the hobby farm that she and her husband David own. A communal cremation is less expensive.

“I’ve been a physical therapist assistant so long,” said Bauer, who graduated from Caledonia High School in 1985 and has an associate degree from Western Technical College. She told her husband that she wanted to do something new “and maybe something with pets. We have all of this land.”

Soon after that, her husband suggested starting a pet cremation business. “The more I thought about it, it seemed like a good fit,” Bauer said. “I still get to help people” in both occupations. “I get to help people during the time of loss of their pet.”

Most of Bauer’s customers live within 30 miles of Caledonia. She picks up the deceased pet from its owner and delivers the pet’s ashes to them. “I try to make it more personable and easier on the pet owner,” she said.

“I enjoy knowing that once the pet owner meets me, that they can trust that I will take good care of their pet,” Bauer said. “I get good responses from them. They feel a little more at peace, knowing that their pet is in good hands and that I’ll take care of them.”

Pet owners sometimes are emotional when Bauer arrives to pick up their recently-deceased pet.

“When I bring the ashes back, theHy often tell me a little story about their pet, like things the pet did, or what a great partner they were,” Bauer said. “The person is already in a little better place, ready to tell more light-hearted stories about their pet.”

Bauer has created a memory board on a wall in her crematorium, where she writes the name of each pet she has cremated. “I do that so I can remember each one of them, and a little bit of a story about each one of them that their family has shared,” she said.

Her husband and their children help with the pet cremation business as needed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0