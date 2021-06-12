In 'frenzied' housing market buyers take risks or risk losing out

When Betsy Hemminger and her husband decided to sell their Sun Prairie home this spring, their agent advised them to clear out for the weekend.

So on the Wednesday night before they listed the 2,000-square-foot home with four bedrooms for $349,900 they went to stay with Besty’s parents. By the time they returned on Sunday, 84 potential buyers had toured the house, and 20 had made offers. Their agent arranged them in a spreadsheet.

They had two offers for $403,000. The one they accepted had no conditions: no home inspection, radon test or even an appraisal contingency, meaning the buyers would need cash to make up any difference between the appraised value and their approved loan.

“People were just desperate,” Hemminger said. “It was his sixth time trying to buy. That’s how crazy the market is.”

Driven by demographic shifts, economic forces and the societal changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply of homes for sale in Wisconsin is lower than it has been since the Wisconsin Realtors Association began tracking inventory levels in 2009, pushing prices to all-time highs and forcing home buyers to take unprecedented risks.