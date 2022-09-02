Report: Wages, union organizing rise in Wisconsin as workers demand better conditions

Wages in Wisconsin are increasing, worker organizing is on the rise and 2022 state unemployment numbers continue to see record lows.

But people of color continue to be paid lower wages and see higher rates of unemployment, according to a new report published Thursday by a UW-Madison think tank.

The Center on Wisconsin Strategy has been publishing its State of Working Wisconsin report since 1996. The 2022 report, released ahead of Labor Day, derives its data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau and other federal sources.

Workers are seemingly more than ever "leveraging the opportunity in this moment to improve their jobs," according to the report. Some are moving to new occupations in search of better working conditions, while others are demanding higher pay and better benefits from their current employer.

"If I was going to pick a single year to think of the best possible picture for workers in this century, I would pick this year," said Laura Dresser, a professor in the UW-Madison Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work and a co-author of the report. "I see more consistent evidence of a shift." Dresser is also an associate director for the COWS.

Even more workers are "building power" through unionization efforts, according to the report.

"To be sure, deep underlying problems — job quality in low wage (roles), severe racial inequality and long-term union decline — are still with us and the gains of this year could easily be lost if we move into recession," the report states. "If formal and informal worker organizing continues, Wisconsin may begin to see a longer-term shift."

Wages are up, but disparities remain

Wisconsin's median wage in 2021 was $21.55 per hour, which is $2 higher than the 2018 median wage, according to the report.

Higher wages also correlate with having a college degree.

Those with bachelor's degrees had wages that averaged just over $29 — and $22 for people with an associate's degree. The median wage for Wisconsinites with a high school diploma was just under $18 per hour, according to the report.

But minorities continue to face disparities in terms of wage growth, particularly people of color — who receive pay that is "well below white medians," the report states.

In 2021, the median hourly wage for white men and women was highest at $23.11 and $20.81 respectively.

For Black men and women, that rate was $17.68 and $17.17, respectively. For Latino men and women, hourly wages amounted to $17.12 and $15.51.

Organization rising

The report attributes the passage of Act 10, former Gov. Scott Walker's 2011 measure that gutted public sector unions, to a decline in state unionization rates in the last decade.

Union density has fallen by one-third, according to the report.

A Wisconsin Policy Forum report last February spotlighted a similar trend. In 2000, 17.8% of all employed Wisconsinites were members of a union. Last year, that percentage fell to 7.9%, putting the state below the national average of 10.3%.

But 2022 has seen a rise in worker organizing, the report states. That activity increase has been playing out locally, evidenced by at least four separate unionization or picket efforts at Dane County workplaces that occurred as late as last spring.

And just this week, Gallup's latest annual poll on union favorability showed that 71% of Americans approve of labor unions, which is the highest rate in nearly 60 years.

That's up from 68% in 2021, according to the poll.

No 'resignation'

The Great Resignation — at least for Wisconsin — is a myth, according to the report.

In May 2022, the number of workers in the state hit a record high of over 3 million. And Wisconsin's unemployment rate has been around or under 3% for all of 2022.

Last month, the state's labor force participation rate was 66.5%, which is higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Women in Wisconsin had a labor force participation rate of 62% in 2021 compared to 56% for the nation.

But that opportunity has not been spread equally.

Unemployment among Black workers is consistently more than twice the rate of white workers, according to the report.

While the unemployment rate for white workers was 5.4% in 2021, the rate for Black workers was 13.7%, the report states.