Report: Wisconsin communities weigh offering remote workers incentives to relocate

The Midwest is leading the charge in embracing a novel, yet "controversial," way of enticing people to live and work in its communities – an approach that Wisconsin and other parts of the country have been slower to incorporate, according to a Tuesday Wisconsin Policy Forum report.

For decades, programs that offer public dollars to businesses as incentives to create jobs have "played a prominent role in state and local economic development strategies," the report states. But offering incentives to individual workers appears to be the new and emerging trend, said report author and policy researcher Mark Sommerhauser, who is also the nonpartisan Forum's communications director.

In many (but not all) cases, incentives are provided for remote workers "who agree to relocate to the community from out of state to live and work there for a minimum period of time, along with other conditions," the report states.

Incentives can come in the form of cash payments – with amounts ranging from $1,000 to $15,000 – or a stipend that can be put toward the purchase or construction of a house, as well as student loans and other expenses. Other communities offer property incentives like land lots, according to the report.

"Many of these programs have been enacted in recent months, as the idea has spread and the COVID-19 pandemic has supercharged adoption of remote work in many white-collar occupations," the report states. "As the pandemic has receded from a leading role in daily life, surveys and other data show many employees wish to maintain options to work remotely."

New workers can stimulate local economies and bring in tax revenue, Sommerhauser said. Moreover, "proponents tout these incentives as an opportunity for struggling communities to take advantage of workplace norms to tap into the types of workers who have flocked elsewhere in recent decades," the report states.

"States or regions that offer relatively low costs of living but high quality of life, like many in Wisconsin, may have particular opportunities through these incentives," according to the report.

But worker relocation incentives can be controversial in that they target benefits to a "relatively small number of individuals in a community," Sommerhauser explained, adding that remote workers tend to have higher-paying positions that require a college education and involve an office or corporate setting.

Critics may also question "the frequency with which these incentives are the deciding factor in a worker's choice to relocate." State policymakers may additionally wish to consider "taking steps to prevent Wisconsin communities from using public dollars to compete against each other to attract workers," according to the report.

Meanwhile, there are 71 communities across the U.S. that currently offer worker relocation incentives – 43, or 61%, are located in Midwestern states. That Forum's analysis is based on data from MakeMyMove.com, which is an online marketplace for remote workers to browse communities that offer the best deals.

Among the most successful of these programs was launched pre-pandemic in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the report notes. The Tulsa Remote Program offers a 10,000 grant to non-Oklahoma residents working remotely for companies based outside the state, who agree to relocate and live in the city of Tulsa for a year.

As of Nov. 1, the program helped bring more than 2,000 workers to the city of Tulsa, the report states.

But the city had a nonprofit help fund the program – other communities may not have the same connections, Sommerhauser said, nor have the advantage of national media attention.

Money for most other worker relocation programs likely comes from taxpayer dollars, he explained, leaving municipalities with the task of weigh whether worker relocation incentives are worth it.

Why the Midwest?

Several Midwestern communities apparently think so – Indiana has the densest cluster of communities offering programs in the Midwest, according to the report.

The state also recently enacted a state law that authorizes communities to establish a workforce retention and recruitment program, including "incentives in the form of grants or loans to qualified workers."

Iowa and Minnesota are close seconds in density, each having roughly five worker relocation programs.

That's probably because "labor shortages affecting many parts of the Midwest may make (communities) more willing to experiment with novel policies to reverse or at least blunt those trends," according to the report.

In Wisconsin, city of Merrill and Fond Du Lac County have worker relocation incentives, the report states.

The city of Milwaukee is also exploring the idea of implementing an incentive to lure remote workers.

The reason: previous Forum research discusses how both the Wisconsin's low birth rate and "lackluster" net migration levels have led to a reduction in its working-age population (ages 18-24).

What doesn't help is that the COVID-19 pandemic also caused senior citizens to retire in droves, Sommerhauser said.

A closer look at Wisconsin programs

Fond Du Lac County has since September offered a 50% match for employers to provide an incentive of up to $15,000 to brick-and-mortar workers who move from outside its jurisdiction, according to the report.

If approved, the employer fully funds the incentive cost upfront and may seek reimbursement following a 12-month period of "continuous concurrent residency and employment for the worker," the report states.

There are no minimum salary requirements for incentive recipients, but the county recommends that employers set the incentive amount based on the employee's salary and whether they want to rent or buy a home in the county.

As of November, the county reported that the program had attracted 15 new workers with a total payroll of $1.2 million.

But for an unclear reason, county officials have since said the program was no longer accepting new applications and being re-evaluated, according to the report. An update is due in 2023.

Meanwhile, the city of Merrill in northern Wisconsin is offering incentives to "current and new residents alike" to build homes in the community.

The incentive amount is $10,000 for a single-family home, paid to an individual upon construction and occupation of the home, the report states.

Beyond the money

For Wisconsin's public sector, attracting talent should involve creating amenities that enhance a worker's whole quality of life, said Madison Region Economic Partnership vice president of talent and education Gene Dalhoff.

"The first step is broadband connectivity, and having that available for your workforce," he said. "Suddenly, your community becomes an option. Without broadband, you rule yourself out."

The Public Service Commission estimates that around 14% of Wisconsin's population (800,000 people) still can't access the internet.

Municipalities should also offer good healthcare, education and housing options, Dalhoff said.

"Our communities do very well in terms of those categories," he said. "That's coupled with companies saying we can't afford to do business the way we have done business."