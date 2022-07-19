Report: Wisconsin's 'uneven' economic recovery amid COVID may soon need legislative action

While the state’s economy has shown swift signs of recovery from the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, an “uneven” rebound across industries could soon require attention from lawmakers, according to a Tuesday report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

That’s especially true amid increasing worry that the U.S. economy could be heading into recession, said Forum senior policy researcher and report author Ari Brown, adding that the report is based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages.

Just last week, the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, warned that the outlook for the global economy has “darkened significantly” in recent months.

The U.S. Department of Labor also said last week that inflation reached a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, which means the Federal Reserve may soon have to hike interest rates — making borrowing more expensive for individuals and businesses.

In April 2020, Wisconsin’s total employment fell to its lowest level, or 2.29 million jobs, in more than 20 years, according to the report.

But a quick rebound occurred by December 2021, even though employment numbers were still down by 2.4%, or 69,428 jobs, relative to December 2019. That’s “noteworthy” given the six to seven years the state’s economy took to recuperate from the Great Recession of 2008, the report states. As of May 2022, the state unemployment rate was at 2.9%, according to the BLS.

Meanwhile, Brown said the retail industry continues to be among the sectors hit hardest by labor shortages, although e-commerce is taking off.

And while employment rates in the health care sector increased slightly following the onslaught of COVID, that number is falling again, which Brown said should have experts and government officials concerned for the industry’s future, “given the state’s aging population.”

“Wisconsin’s residents are reaching a typical retirement age at a much faster rate than they are entering the workforce, shrinking the overall labor pool,” the report says. “On top of that, the pandemic caused more people to retire at earlier ages, and it is still unclear to what extent those retirees can be lured back into the workforce.”

Among the things lawmakers could do, the report says, are bolster and target education and worker training; renew efforts to attract workers from other states and countries; and enhance government measures to identify and reduce other barriers to employment.

A mixed bag

“Employment in certain parts of the economy, such as clothing stores, remains well below pre-pandemic levels, while jobs in warehousing have grown — a clear result of the rise in online commerce,” according to the report.

Among those sectors of the economy with at least 10,000 workers in Wisconsin in December 2021, several are among those with the largest employment drops relative to December 2019.

That includes clothing and clothing accessories stores (-20.0%); amusements, gambling and recreation (-15.1%); membership associations and organizations (-12.8%); accommodation (-12.0%); personal and laundry services (-11.5%); and food services and drinking places (-9.1%), the report states. Dane County’s food service businesses saw a 13.1% drop in employment in particular, the report adds.

But employment in the transportation and warehousing industry has “expanded more than twice as fast as any other sector,” according to the report, which attributes that growth to Amazon’s “growing presence” in the state’s market.

In June 2015, the first Amazon Fulfillment Center in Wisconsin opened in Kenosha County, and a second in Milwaukee County opened in October 2020, the report states.

Transportation and warehousing jobs grew by 6.3% between December 2019 and December 2021 — from 121,404 to 129,015.

Areas of concern

Other sectors like health care and social assistance “fared relatively well during the early months of the pandemic but showed declines in late 2021,” the report states.

The health care industry includes employees who work in ambulatory health care services, hospitals, and nursing and residential care facilities.

After dropping by 7.8% from 435,657 in March 2020 to 401,653 in April, jobs in the health care sector rebounded to 430,193 by July 2021.

Since that time, health care jobs have declined by about 9,000 to 421,205 in December 2021, or 3.9% below the December 2019 total, according to the report.