NEW YORK — Americans increased their spending at retailers last month despite pressure from still-high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department showed retail sales rose 0.3% from April to May, boosted by stronger sales of auto and parts dealers.

Economists expected a decline in sales for the month. Last month’s increase pointed to a still-resilient economy, though retail sales were bumpy this year after surging nearly 3% in January. Sales tumbled in February and March before recovering in April.

The latest retail sales data follow a government report this week that consumer inflation eased last month. Prices rose just 0.1% from April to May and are up just 4% over the previous 12 months — the lowest such figure in over two years. Americans are still facing surging prices for many items, including rent and used cars, though some of them are expected to slow or even decline in the coming months.

At the same time, closely watched "core" prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs and are considered better able to capture underlying inflation trends, increased 5.3% in May compared with 12 months earlier. That's still far above the Fed's target of 2%.

The retail figures released Thursday showed that lower gas prices may be freeing up shoppers' budgets to spend on other items. Sales at car and auto parts dealers rose 1.4%. Spending increased 0.3% at online retailers and 0.4% at restaurants and bars.

Some of the discretionary areas, which have been stagnant for several months, showed some modest gains like electronic stores, and furniture stores. Sales were unchanged, though, at clothing retailers.

A closely watched category of retail sales that excludes auto dealers and gas stations rose 0.4%.

"While they are still spending, consumers are becoming more financially cautious as lingering inflation and the Federal Reserve's rate hikes take their toll," Lydia Boussar, senior economist at EY-Parthenon, said in a report. "We expect the slowdown in consumer spending to accelerate in the second half of the year as labor market gains falter, the buffer from excess savings shrinks and credit conditions tighten further."

The government's monthly retail sales report offers only a partial look at consumer spending; it doesn't include many services, including health care, travel and hotel lodging.

Under the weight of higher prices, some shoppers slowed their spending or traded down to cheaper goods and less expensive stores like Walmart. Higher interest rates have also made borrowing for a car or getting a mortgage for a house more expensive.

Still, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell again this week, positive news for potential homebuyers after rates reached their highest level since November earlier this month.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan slipped to 6.69% from 6.71% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.78%. Despite easing the past two weeks, the average rate is only down slightly from its 2023 high of 6.79% set in early June.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with those refinancing their homes, rose this week to 6.10% from 6.07% last week. A year ago, it averaged 4.81%, Freddie Mac said.

The pullback comes a day after the Federal Reserve decided to forgo another increase in its benchmark interest rate.

The pause in hikes followed 10 straight increases in 15 months. However, the central bank also warned that it could raise interest rates two more times this year in its battle against inflation.

Americans remained resilient in their spending even with signs of weakness elsewhere in the economy, but there are more clouds forming.

A solid job market helped support spending, though the latest Labor Department report on unemployment claims showed the number of Americans applying for these benefits remained elevated. That's a possible sign that the Fed's rate hikes over the past year might be slowing the job market.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 262,000 U.S. applications for jobless benefits were filed for the week ending June 10, more than analysts expected. That number mirrors last week’s, which was revised up by 1,000. The claims numbers for the past two weeks are the highest since October 2021.

The four-week moving average of claims, which flattens some of the week-to-week fluctuations, rose by more than 9,000 to 246,750. That’s the highest level since November 2021.

Earlier this month, retailers wrapped up their fiscal first quarter earnings season, which showed how still-high inflation in many areas is forcing shoppers to further cut back on discretionary items like clothing to afford their larger grocery bills.

Among the latest to report: Macy's slashed its annual outlook after a spending pullback this spring, while Dollar General, which caters to low income shoppers, cut its annual sales and profit outlook as consumers turn more cautious.

Costco Wholesale Corp.'s chief financial officer, Richard Galanti, noted that customers are trading down from beef to poultry and pork in recent months. The company noted that even higher-income shoppers were switching to some canned food, like chicken and tuna.

States Where People Are Using Credit Cards to Cover Basic Living Expenses States Where People Are Using Credit Cards to Cover Basic Living Expenses Revolving balances are climbing once again after rapidly declining during COVID Difficulty affording basic living expenses and the use of credit cards to cover them is on the rise More than one in three adults used credit cards or loans to cover basic living expenses 15. Florida 14. Nevada 13. Wisconsin 12. Pennsylvania 11. Maryland 10. Colorado 9. New Jersey 8. Hawaii 7. Texas 6. California 5. Delaware 4. New Hampshire 3. New York 2. Massachusetts 1. Connecticut