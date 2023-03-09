Duluth Holdings Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter and 2022 results that were below a year earlier.

The Mount Horeb-based clothing and tools supplier reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $7.4 million, or $0.23 per share, on revenue of $241.8 million.

In its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, Duluth Holdings reported net income of $17.4 million, or $0.53 per share, on revenue of $270.8 million in the period.

For 2022, the company reported net income of $2.3 million, or $0.07 per share, on revenue of $653.3 million.

In 2021, Duluth Holdings reported net income of $29.7 million, or $0.90 per share, on revenue of $698.6 million.

The company said it expects 2023 earnings to be 2 cents to 8 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $645 million to $660 million.

“While we are not satisfied with our financial performance for the year, we finished the fourth quarter with good momentum and continue to see great progress in our AKHG outdoor recreation brand and our women’s business overall, both posting positive sales growth for the quarter and full year," President and CEO Sam Sato said in a statement.

"We ended the year with well-balanced inventories purposefully receiving new spring goods earlier to capture the seasonal transition business," Sato said. "Building on the momentum in our women’s business, we have elevated and expanded on our multi-year successful garden collection featuring new colors, prints and benefits, as well as new gear for those that take on life with their own two hands."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Close 1 of 12 020319-wsj-news-duluth1 Stephanie Pugliese, who has been president of Duluth Trading Co. since 2012 and CEO since 2015, shows off the Ball Room, an employee meeting space on the fourth floor of the company's new corporate headquarters in downtown Mount Horeb. The 108,000-square-foot building is home to 205 employees and has room for growth. The headquarters had been located in Belleville, where the company still maintains its distribution center, call center and an outlet store. The Belleville operations can employ up to 1,300 people during peak season for the clothing company. 020319-wsj-news-duluth2 Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters rises a block off of Main Street in downtown Mount Horeb. With 205 employees and room for more, its presence is helping to trigger growth in the downtown. 020319-wsj-news-duluth3 A steel sculpture of the Angry Beaver by noted Mount Horeb metal artist John Pahlas greets visitors in the lobby at Duluth Trading Co. The sculpture is made from old tools, scraps and other pieces of metal. The Angry Beaver can be found in a variety of Duluth products and in its commercials. 020319-wsj-news-duluth6 The Canteen, on the fourth floor of the Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters, doesn't serve food. But it provides a space for employees to relax and enjoy their food from home or from restaurants a short walk away in downtown Mount Horeb. The Canteen also has an outdoor deck with a fire pit. 12Duluth0045AJA-01302019113022 Varun Bhatia, left, and Neerav Varshney, with Tata Consultancy Services, have a meeting in The Canteen cafeteria space at Duluth Trading Company's corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL 17Duluth0206AJA-01302019113022 The boardroom at Duluth Trading Company's corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL 15Duluth0238AJA-01302019113022 An employee kitchenette at Duluth Trading Company's corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL 020319-wsj-news-duluth5 Employee work spaces at Duluth Trading Co.'s new corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb rim the edges of the building's interior to take advantage of natural light. The office building provides sweeping views of the village and the rural Dane County countryside. duluth trading The interior design of Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb reflects the image of the company's rugged casual and work wear clothing. 020319-wsj-news-event-center2 A renovated former farm implement building, right, is across the street from the new corporate headquarters for Duluth Trading Co. The advertising on the side of the implement building had been faded and covered with vines but has been repainted. 