Kohl's Corp. beats analysts’ expectations with fiscal Q3 earnings well below a year ago

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl's Corp. on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations, though they were well below a year ago.

The Menomonee Falls-based retailer posted a fiscal third-quarter profit of $97 million, or 82 cents per share, on revenue of $4.28 billion.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share, while five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected revenue of $4.29 billion, the Associated Press reported.

In the fiscal third quarter of 2021, Kohl’s had earnings of $243 million, of $1.65 per share, on revenue of $4.6 billion.

Kohl’s said that “Given the recent volatility in business trends, the significant macroeconomic headwinds, along with the unexpected CEO transition,” it will not provide fourth-quarter guidance and therefore it withdrawing its prior 2022 guidance.

Michelle Gass is stepping down as Kohl’s CEO on Dec. 2 and will become the president of denim giant Levi Strauss & Co. on Jan. 2.

“The Kohl’s Board is focused on supporting the management team during this CEO transition period, as well as the Board’s search committee in its pursuit of finding the next CEO to lead Kohl’s,” Kohl’s Chairman Peter Boneparth said in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with Interim CEO Tom Kingsbury and the entire leadership team to execute at the highest level this holiday season, while also capitalizing on opportunities to strengthen the business. Kohl’s is a great company with extremely bright prospects and I am confident we will find the right candidate to successfully position Kohl’s to drive sales, grow earnings and create shareholder value. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank all of our associates for their dedication and hard work.”