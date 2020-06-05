× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Local Penney store not on list to close

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. has announced the closing of 154 stores, but the store in La Crosse’s Valley View Mall is not on the list.

The company announced what it calls its “store optimization strategy” after filing for bankruptcy protection last month.

Penney is the biggest retailer to file for bankruptcy since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to be shut down temporarily. J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before J.C. Penney.

As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.

A bankruptcy hearing is set for June 11 in Texas, and the company plans to begin closing stores after that.

The only Wisconsin JC Penney store on the list is in Menomonee Falls.

