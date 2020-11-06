PREIT says Valley View Mall foreclosure sale has been ordered

A court order has been issued to conduct a foreclosure sale of Valley View Mall in La Crosse, the mall’s longtime owner said Friday in announcing third-quarter earnings.

But it was not clear Friday when the sale may happen, or whether negotiations could lead to some other kind of conveyance to a new owner.

A court order issued in August assigned a special servicer to operate the property on behalf of the lender of the mortgage loan secured by the property, and a court order was issued in September to conduct a foreclosure sale of the property, the Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust said in its press release announcing PREIT’S third-quarter earnings.

“Although we have not yet conveyed the property because foreclosure proceedings are ongoing, we no longer operate the property as a result of the court order assigning the special servicer,” PREIT said.

PREIT’s press release also said Valley View Mall was transferred to the special servicer in August as part of PREIT’s non-core property disposition program. It did not give additional details about the foreclosure proceedings, such as the location of the court where they are under way, the names of the special servicer or the lender, or when a foreclosure sale might be held.