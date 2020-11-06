PREIT says Valley View Mall foreclosure sale has been ordered

A court order has been issued to conduct a foreclosure sale of Valley View Mall in La Crosse, the mall’s longtime owner said Friday in announcing third-quarter earnings.
But it was not clear Friday when the sale may happen, or whether negotiations could lead to some other kind of conveyance to a new owner.
A court order issued in August assigned a special servicer to operate the property on behalf of the lender of the mortgage loan secured by the property, and a court order was issued in September to conduct a foreclosure sale of the property, the Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust said in its press release announcing PREIT’S third-quarter earnings.
“Although we have not yet conveyed the property because foreclosure proceedings are ongoing, we no longer operate the property as a result of the court order assigning the special servicer,” PREIT said.
PREIT’s press release also said Valley View Mall was transferred to the special servicer in August as part of PREIT’s non-core property disposition program. It did not give additional details about the foreclosure proceedings, such as the location of the court where they are under way, the names of the special servicer or the lender, or when a foreclosure sale might be held.
In a quarterly report filed with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission in August, PREIT said that in the second quarter of this year, it had defaulted on the mortgage loan secured by Valley View Mall due to a missed payment on June 1, and not paying the balloon payment of $27.3 million.
“The loan has been transferred to a special servicer and foreclosure has been filed,” PREIT said in the quarterly report. “We are negotiating a settlement agreement that includes a release of all future liability of borrower and guarantor.”
Separately, PREIT announced Sunday that PREIT has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The mall operator has more than 20 properties and has been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused some tenants to permanently close stores or not pay rent.
PREIT announced in 2017 that it was putting up for sale two malls, including Valley View Mall, in what it considers non-core markets, to enhance the quality of its portfolio. PREIT acquired the La Crosse mall with its 2003 purchase of Crown American Realty Trust of Johnstown, Pa., which had owned the La Crosse mall since 2002. Valley View Mall opened in 1980.
PREIT managed the La Crosse mall itself until Aug. 18, when the Spinoso Real Estate Group in Syracuse, N.Y., became the mall’s manager.
As of mid-afternoon Friday, PREIT and Spinoso corporate officials had not responded to the Tribune’s inquiries about the foreclosure case mentioned in PREIT’s earnings report.
Jeff Odom, who has been the mall’s general manager since 2007, declined to comment Friday, except to re-send emailed talking points that he had provided to the Tribune in October.
When asked in October about Spinoso’s role, Odom said in the talking points that having Spinoso managing the mall means “no changes overall” for the mall’s customers. “A new creative thought process from a new management company,” he added. Odom also said in the talking points that sales have been strong since the mall reopened in May and in many instances have surpassed last year’s comparable monthly sales.
Valley View Mall temporarily closed on March 18 because of Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. The mall reopened May 22.
Despite the foreclosure proceedings, there’s been some positive news at the mall in recent months.
The Hy-Vee Inc. grocery store chain confirmed in late September that it plans to build a supermarket at the former Sears department store site at the mall. Hy-Vee bought the former Sears property earlier in September.
A Hy-Vee spokesman said Friday that she has no new details about the company’s plans, such as a timetable for opening the supermarket or whether the Sears building will be remodeled rather than demolished.
The Tomah VA Medical Center announced in October 2019 that the River Valley VA Community Clinic in La Crosse would move to part of the former Herberger’s space on the mall’s east side in early 2021.
