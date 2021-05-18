Retailer results so far show people are going out, spending

The overall strong results are a good omen for other major retailers who are slated to report their results in the next few days. During the height of the pandemic-induced lockdowns, Walmart and Home Depot were allowed to stay open, while non-essential retailers like Macy's were forced to temporarily close, dealing a devastating blow to business. That helped increase the dominance of big box chains.

Tuesday's results show that for now, Walmart and Home Depot are able to keep sales strong even as the pandemic eases. Walmart served as a pandemic lifeline for shoppers loading up their pantry with groceries and basic household goods, while Home Depot benefited as shut-in shoppers continue to focus on making home improvements. Macy's solid comeback is encouraging news for other department stores and specialty chains, indicating that customers are ready to buy clothing, a business that was in the dumps.

Of course, retailers face plenty of challenges, particularly shortages of essential workers even as the unemployment rate remains high. Many companies are now having to offer more perks or increase hourly wages. Shoppers could also pull back as costs of groceries go up. And Walmart and other discounters still face increasing competition from online juggernaut Amazon.

For now, traditional retailers' results are keeping investors optimistic.