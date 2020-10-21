Rising Star Brandi Jo Pollard Jones

Brandi Jo Pollard Jones Age: 40
Residence: Wonewoc
Occupation/company: Beyond Boundaries Canoe, Kayak & Bike Co-Owner and SuperHost for Airbnb Lodging
Family: Married to Jeremiah Jones for 17 years, my parents Gordon and Cindy Pollard and autistic brother Jayce Pollard also reside nearby in Wisconsin and helped get the Beyond Boundaries business started
Proudest professional accomplishment: When I look back, realizing all the many things I have juggled at once in my young years to get me as far as I am, now is essentially the biggest accomplishment. To have the select few people from the beginning standing beside me now, just makes that journey worth more. I can't single out anything that is big enough to negate all the hustle, running-around with determination, working with multiple people along the way, struggles, let-downs, tears, highlights, overjoyed feelings, success, happy customers, and roller-coaster of a ride that I continue to partake in. The fact I can look back and feel I did a lot -- often well enough and sometimes poorly -- leaves me in awe and without much to regret. Most days it is great enough to be proud I can keep going!
Community involvement: For the last years, I have participated--often with additional activity support from my husband and family -- in our local clubs WABC: Wonewoc Area Betterment Club, the Wonewoc chapter of the Lions Organization, Juneau County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Group, working with Friends of the Baraboo River and the Baraboo River Corridor Project, and serving on the Village of Wonewoc Board of Trustees. I have also enjoyed participating in community activities like the FairShare CSA Coalition's Bike the Barns event and Reedsburg's Reedikulus Art Crawl, among other fun community events. While I look forward to slowly working my way back into the community scene after a 2021 business re-set, I hope to be able to better focus my energy where it is best suited.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I'm generally an outgoing individual who believes you should love where you live. Engaging in the community helps you get to know its history, its people, and contribute to the fun there is to be had....right where you live. I wouldn't say being a leader is the goal or the desire, but instead working with others on positive changes or events and having a team to work with is much more important. I'm not inspired to be a leader, but instead to be a part of a bigger picture and enthusiastic alongside others similarly enthused.
Advice to younger leaders: It's so exciting to start a business. Keeping that excitement in the business journey can be easy in the beginning, despite the long start-up hours and extreme dedication. Thinking of the ways to keep that excitement going over the long run is important. Most of all, planning out and maintaining balance in all of life's elements is the key to success. You have to truly balance in time for family, friends, recoup time for yourself, time for personal and additional business errands, and select community activities and your neighbors. That balancing act may be the greatest struggle of all and will take years to possibly manage, let alone master. I always recall the business plan really having the business as the core focus.....but implementing it as just one part of your life and how you will balance it into all of those other parts that make life worth living should, in my opinion, be the number one. I would love to go back and start with that outlook as the key factor and build the business from there. You want your career or business to be as fun as it can be, and that requires good integration into everything else. It grows and changes as a component of every other part that makes your life complete.
Menomonie, WIs.
La Crosse, Wis.
La Crosse, Wis.
Winona, Minn.
La Crescent, MInn.
Winona, Minn.
LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
LaCanne Park, Rollingstone, Minn.
Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona
On a hike at Great River Bluffs State Park
Scenery at LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
Butterfly trails, La Crosse bluffs
Community Garden, Menomonie
LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
Autumn color in Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona
Fall colors in Windom Park, Winona
Levee Park, Winona
Bike path around Lake Winona
Fall color in Winona
West Winona from Garvin
Canoes on a peaceful Lake Winona
Glorious Goodview, Winona
Fall colors on Lake Winona
Winona
Golden valley
Miller Bluff trail
Bluffviewing from the lake
Vernon County cruising
Red leaves
Fall fun
View from Irish Hill
Maple shows off its many hues
Grandad's fall colors
Winona
Winona
Winona
Peak color
Color in the coulee
Start of autumn
Swinging into fall
A sign of fall
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.