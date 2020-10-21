Rising Star Brandi Jo Pollard Jones

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I'm generally an outgoing individual who believes you should love where you live. Engaging in the community helps you get to know its history, its people, and contribute to the fun there is to be had....right where you live. I wouldn't say being a leader is the goal or the desire, but instead working with others on positive changes or events and having a team to work with is much more important. I'm not inspired to be a leader, but instead to be a part of a bigger picture and enthusiastic alongside others similarly enthused.

Advice to younger leaders: It's so exciting to start a business. Keeping that excitement in the business journey can be easy in the beginning, despite the long start-up hours and extreme dedication. Thinking of the ways to keep that excitement going over the long run is important. Most of all, planning out and maintaining balance in all of life's elements is the key to success. You have to truly balance in time for family, friends, recoup time for yourself, time for personal and additional business errands, and select community activities and your neighbors. That balancing act may be the greatest struggle of all and will take years to possibly manage, let alone master. I always recall the business plan really having the business as the core focus.....but implementing it as just one part of your life and how you will balance it into all of those other parts that make life worth living should, in my opinion, be the number one. I would love to go back and start with that outlook as the key factor and build the business from there. You want your career or business to be as fun as it can be, and that requires good integration into everything else. It grows and changes as a component of every other part that makes your life complete.