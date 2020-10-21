 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rising Star Jeff Cram
0 comments

Rising Star Jeff Cram

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jeff Cram

Jeff Cram

 Provided photo

Jeff Cram   Age: 39

Residence: Tomah

Occupation/company: Sales, marketing and technology manager/MECA Sportswear.

Family: Wife – Nicole (16 years), Son – Oliver (6)

Proudest professional accomplishment: Being named MECA Sportswear’s new sales, marketing and technology manager. When I began my career with MECA in 2008 as a technology professional, I never imagined how I could utilize my combined technology and people skills to help move the company forward. Thankfully I work at a company that encouraged my growth and allowed me to move into a position that oversees both technology and sales.

Community involvement: In addition to being the alderperson for Tomah’s 3rd district, I am treasurer for the Tomah Lions Club, past president of the Tomah Chamber of Commerce, chair of Queen of the Apostles technology committee, member of the Queen of the Apostle family life committee and a member of the Tomah Knights of Columbus. My dedication to my community comes from my desire to give back to a community that has given me so much and my determination to make Tomah an even better place to live, work and play.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: My father was a law enforcement officer for 34 years and past alderperson for the City of Tomah. His hard work and dedication taught me first-hand the importance of community involvement and giving back. I hope that I am setting the same example for my young son so he learns the importance of helping others.

Advice to younger leaders: It’s never too early to get involved. Too often young people may feel they can’t make a difference, however it is my belief that communities are always searching for the next generation of leadership. It’s OK to start small, find an organization whose work you admire; listen, learn and find your path.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News