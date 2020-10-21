Rising Star Josh Mansee

Josh Mansee Age: 32
Residence: La Crosse
Occupation/company: Corporate controller, First Supply
Family: Parents Mark and Sandy, St Paul MN; brother Zach, Pullman WA.
Proudest professional accomplishment: Having the privilege to lead a stellar supply chain team to complete a three-year, multi-million dollar system implementation across the USA. The relationships built, the impact we made, all while having fun doing so have been the most rewarding aspects of my career.
Community involvement: Actively working in our community to make a difference has led to an incredible abundance of learning, growth and relationships in my life that make me who I am today. Rotary District 6250 (Western WI) Foundation chair 2019-21; Rotary Club of La Crosse After Hours: board member 2016-17, 2019-21, president 2021-22; Altra Federal Credit Union Supervisory Committee; iFeed La Crosse co-chair 2018-19; Rotary District 6250 grants chair 2017-18; Clean water for Valladolid schools lead; Exchange student host family; Schoolbooks for Razia's Ray of Hope girls school, Afghanistan.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: Our ability to help and inspire good people to overcome existing challenges, and to support them in achieving bigger dreams together.
Advice to younger leaders: Focus on doing the right thing, for the right reasons while working with good people to help make a difference, no matter how big or small. Success does not come from big splashes; it does come from consistent, purposeful, and collaborative work to help those around us.
