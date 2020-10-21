Rising Star Kate Peak

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I am not sure what inspired me to be a leader in my community and organization - it just seemed to happen. I started teaching dance while I was in college and couldn't get enough of it. I taught every type and every age I could and fell in love with the differences in each class. I loved the silly eager-to-learn 3-year-olds and the concentrated excitement that I encountered from my adults. Each age, each class, each time I could pass my knowledge to someone else was a positive influence in my life. I fully believe that every student deserves an excited teacher and, for me, with each class, semester, and year that passed, my excitement has grown. I will continue to spread my love for dance with the Coulee Region as long as I am able.