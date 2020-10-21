Rising Star Kate Peak

Kate Peak Age: 29
Residence: Onalaska
Occupation/company: Studio owner and director of Applause Dance Academy
Proudest professional accomplishment: Purchasing Applause Dance Academy in 2017 was a pretty huge highlight in my professional career, only to be topped by becoming a Certified Master Dance Educator through the Chicago National Association of Dance Masters in 2019. The certification took me nine years to accomplish and is my proudest professional accomplishment to date.
Community involvement: Dance and teaching dance is my passion. I love it and couldn't imagine doing anything else with my life. I love teaching all ages from preschool through adults. I teach at Applause Dance Academy, local preschools, and nursing homes (before COVID-19). However, when I am not teaching, dancing, or running a small business, I am sharing my dog, Carly Girl, with the Coulee Region. Carly Girl is a blue heeler/beagle mix who is a therapy dog with The Coulee Region Humane Society's Ambassadors of Love program. Ever since COVID-19 hit, we haven't been out and about seeing all of our kids at school or grandmas and grandpas at senior living communities, but she does come to the studio to spread love with all of our dancers and dance families who walk through our doors.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I am not sure what inspired me to be a leader in my community and organization - it just seemed to happen. I started teaching dance while I was in college and couldn't get enough of it. I taught every type and every age I could and fell in love with the differences in each class. I loved the silly eager-to-learn 3-year-olds and the concentrated excitement that I encountered from my adults. Each age, each class, each time I could pass my knowledge to someone else was a positive influence in my life. I fully believe that every student deserves an excited teacher and, for me, with each class, semester, and year that passed, my excitement has grown. I will continue to spread my love for dance with the Coulee Region as long as I am able.
Advice to younger leaders: Find what you love and share it. Learn how to grow yourself and never stop learning. Continue to empower others through mutual goals and experiences. Never give up on yourself or your dreams. I am still dreaming everyday and wouldn't be where I am today without them. Find good people who support you and your dreams and allow them to help you.
