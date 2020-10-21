Rising Star Mao Kong

Mao Kong Age: 37
Residence: Onalaska
Occupation/company: Gundersen Health System
Family: Husband (David), daughter (Abigail, 13), and son (Magnus, 3)
Proudest professional accomplishment: My proudest professional accomplishment is being a nurse. I love being able to make a difference in instilling hope and healing to all my patients.
Community involvement: A board member of the Western Technical College Alumni Association. Hmong Cultural guest speaker for different organizations within the La Crosse County. Lead nurse for La Crosse Hmong New Year’s First Aid tent for the past eight years. Volunteered as a moderator for Greater of La Crosse Area Diversity Council to improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace and within our community the past two years. Panel speaker to empower college students how to become effective leaders in their communities.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: My daughter and my son are one of the reasons why I’m inspired to be a leader in my organization and in my community. I work hard every day to be a good role model so they don’t have to look far to help guide them in their lives.
Advice to younger leaders: Find mentors that inspire you to be successful. Open yourself up to having them walk alongside you, to hold your hand and guide you.
