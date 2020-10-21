Rising Star Mao Kong

Mao Kong Age: 37

Residence: Onalaska

Occupation/company: Gundersen Health System

Family: Husband (David), daughter (Abigail, 13), and son (Magnus, 3)

Proudest professional accomplishment: My proudest professional accomplishment is being a nurse. I love being able to make a difference in instilling hope and healing to all my patients.

Community involvement: A board member of the Western Technical College Alumni Association. Hmong Cultural guest speaker for different organizations within the La Crosse County. Lead nurse for La Crosse Hmong New Year’s First Aid tent for the past eight years. Volunteered as a moderator for Greater of La Crosse Area Diversity Council to improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace and within our community the past two years. Panel speaker to empower college students how to become effective leaders in their communities.