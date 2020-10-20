Rising Stars: 28 winners under 40 to be honored in annual event

In the midst of what seems to be an ocean of negative news and strife, the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group have something positive to share.
The winners of our annual Rising Stars Under 40 event will be announced Wednesday in our newspapers and in a virtual ceremony.
The 7 Rivers Alliance -- a regional economic development group -- sought nominations from throughout the region from young men and women who are making a difference. This year we have selected 28 recipients from three states.
Support Local Journalism
“The stories of these exceptional people are inspiring and show how fortunate we are to have them living and working in our communities,” said Chris Hardie, CEO of the 7 Rivers Alliance. “They are true leaders in their workplaces and communities.”
“All of us at the La Crosse Tribune and River Valley Media Group are thrilled to partner with Chris and the 7 River’s Alliance to bring this important program to you," said Sean Burke, publisher of the La Crosse Tribune and President of River Valley Media Group. "We’re so proud of these young people, their perseverance, and the leadership promise they hold for our region. The future is them and it certainly is bright.”
“Selecting winners from all of the outstanding nominations is not an easy task -- everyone nominated clearly makes a difference in their community,” Hardie said. “These are men and women in our region whose endeavors enrich our lives and raise the bar for all of us.”
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.