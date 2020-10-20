Rising Stars: 28 winners under 40 to be honored in annual event

In the midst of what seems to be an ocean of negative news and strife, the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group have something positive to share.

The winners of our annual Rising Stars Under 40 event will be announced Wednesday in our newspapers and in a virtual ceremony.

The 7 Rivers Alliance -- a regional economic development group -- sought nominations from throughout the region from young men and women who are making a difference. This year we have selected 28 recipients from three states.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The stories of these exceptional people are inspiring and show how fortunate we are to have them living and working in our communities,” said Chris Hardie, CEO of the 7 Rivers Alliance. “They are true leaders in their workplaces and communities.”

“All of us at the La Crosse Tribune and River Valley Media Group are thrilled to partner with Chris and the 7 River’s Alliance to bring this important program to you," said Sean Burke, publisher of the La Crosse Tribune and President of River Valley Media Group. "We’re so proud of these young people, their perseverance, and the leadership promise they hold for our region. The future is them and it certainly is bright.”