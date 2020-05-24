River Trail Cycles deals with spike in business due to coronavirus pandemic

RIVER TRAIL CYCLES

WHAT: A bicycle shop owned by Emily Vance.

WHERE: At 106 Mason St., at the corner of Mason Street and Highway 35, in Onalaska.

HOURS: Noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

MORE INFO: Call the shop at 608-519-5757 or visit www.rivertrailcycles.com or the shop’s Facebook page.