River Valley Media Group to Launch Business-To-Business Website

The River Valley Media Group (RVMG) and the La Crosse Tribune will launch a new business-to-business website on Monday, May 17, designed to assist local and regional businesses achieve their marketing goals.
For more than 100 years the River Valley Media Group has been a key provider of marketing services, historically centered in print advertising solutions. As buyers and sellers have evolved to embrace a more multimedia buying and selling experience, including digital, the River Valley Media Group has evolved it product set along with these trends. Today RVMG provides a comprehensive array of print and digital products and services to meet the needs of the fast-evolving business community.
“When many think of our available advertising solutions they think of our historic print-centric focus, but we’re now so much more. We’re not your grandfather’s media company anymore,” said Sean Burke, president of River Valley Media Group,
From website design and development to search advertising, from social media to reputation management, from content marketing to connected TV, and so much more, RVMG can help local business deliver their marketing message to the right audience at the right time in the right medium.
Print advertising continues to play an important role in the media mix of many local and regional business, also. RVMG can help there too.
The new website seeks to engage local business that might be interested in learning more about the evolving multimedia marketplace and the solutions available to them. It will be consistently updated to keep you informed; you can subscribe to alerts and blog posts to ensure you never miss an important development.
"The new era in media can be quite complex," said Regional Advertising Director Paul Pehler. "Here at RVMG our team of experts work closely with you to establish your goals; understand and consider the product set that will deliver the results you seek, and tailor a media program to deliver on your ambitions.”
Please visit www.rivervalleymediagroup.com on Monday, May 17 to learn more about the comprehensive marketing solutions available to your business through River Valley Media Group. Let us help you make sense of the fast-changing media landscape and craft a custom program for you.