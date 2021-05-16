River Valley Media Group to Launch Business-To-Business Website

The River Valley Media Group and the La Crosse Tribune will launch a new business-to-business website on Monday, May 17, designed to assist local and regional businesses achieve their marketing goals.

For more than 100 years the River Valley Media Group has been a key provider of marketing services, historically centered in print advertising solutions. As buyers and sellers have evolved to embrace a more multimedia buying and selling experience, including digital, the River Valley Media Group has evolved it product set along with these trends. Today RVMG provides a comprehensive array of print and digital products and services to meet the needs of the fast-evolving business community.

“When many think of our available advertising solutions they think of our historic print-centric focus, but we’re now so much more. We’re not your grandfather’s media company anymore,” said Sean Burke, president of River Valley Media Group,

From website design and development to search advertising, from social media to reputation management, from content marketing to connected TV, and so much more, RVMG can help local business deliver their marketing message to the right audience at the right time in the right medium.