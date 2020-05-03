Schindoggies food cart venture leads to food truck and The Cardinals Nest sandwich shop

Schindler and Clark plan to hold cruise nights on the second Wednesday of each of the summer months, beginning June 10, assuming those are allowed by the state by then. “We are anticipating that the (governor’s) order will be lifted and the weather will be warmer, so for us it’ll feel like going from crawling to a fast sprint,” Schindler said.

Schindler, who also is a Rural Mutual Insurance agent in West Salem, started his Schindoggies food cart business in 2018. He said he brought Sara in as a partner when they decided to open The Cardinals Nest last fall. He said they also are partners in life.

Schindler graduated in 1986 from Holmen High School, where Clark graduated one year later. Both later left the area, moved back a couple years ago to be closer to their families, and became reacquainted.

Schindler has worked in the financial services industry in advisory and management roles since leaving the Navy in 1992. He also has worked in the food service industry for most of his life, starting as a dishwasher and bus boy at the former Nob Hill restaurant in Onalaska. He also was a Navy cook and for several years held seasonal management jobs in concessions at major sports stadiums.