School District of Onalaska moving toward in-person learning

The School District of Onalaska is working to transition to in-person learning on Jan.19, the start of second semester.

The district has been using the Harvard Global Health Institute's research results to guide its decisions regarding methods for educating its students. The latest results indicate that schools don’t contribute to the overall spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“I firmly believe that, with this new knowledge and the investment the district has made in the strategies, that moving to in-person learning is the right thing to do,” said School District of Onalaska Superintendent Todd Antony. “It will be some of the most difficult work we have done to date. We all need to take the mitigation strategies seriously and to also realize that it will not be perfect.”

In a letter addressed to parents, Antony admits there will be positive cases within the schools, but by taking proper precautions, the chance of transmission is greatly reduced.

Measures for conducting in-person instruction agreed to at the Onalaska Board of Education’s Jan. 11 meeting include mask wearing by everyone, communicated hygiene expectations, enhanced measures for improved air quality and social distancing as well as quarantine and contact tracing procedures when needed.