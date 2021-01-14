School District of Onalaska moving toward in-person learning

The School District of Onalaska is working to transition to in-person learning on Jan.19, the start of second semester.
The district has been using the Harvard Global Health Institute's research results to guide its decisions regarding methods for educating its students. The latest results indicate that schools don’t contribute to the overall spread of COVID-19 in the community.
“I firmly believe that, with this new knowledge and the investment the district has made in the strategies, that moving to in-person learning is the right thing to do,” said School District of Onalaska Superintendent Todd Antony. “It will be some of the most difficult work we have done to date. We all need to take the mitigation strategies seriously and to also realize that it will not be perfect.”
In a letter addressed to parents, Antony admits there will be positive cases within the schools, but by taking proper precautions, the chance of transmission is greatly reduced.
Measures for conducting in-person instruction agreed to at the Onalaska Board of Education’s Jan. 11 meeting include mask wearing by everyone, communicated hygiene expectations, enhanced measures for improved air quality and social distancing as well as quarantine and contact tracing procedures when needed.
“We have done much to prepare for our students’ return to the classroom including investments in personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, signage, plans for cohorts, screening and contact tracing and a substantial investment in the ventilation system at each building,” said Antony.
Since last September, the district has used three different modes of instruction -- in-person, blended format and full-time virtual learning.
"The fundamental shift in guidance is to move from determining modes of learning with levels of community spread of the virus to implementation of mitigation strategies,” said Antony. “With these strategies in place, schools are found not to contribute to the overall spread of the virus in the community.”
According to Antony, some of the details yet to work out are how the new three-foot social distancing affects current contact tracing procedures in addition to the possibility of conducting their own surveillance testing.
“As we transition back to in-person learning, it will be very important that families have alternative plans in place if temporary pauses to in-person learning become necessary,” said Antony.
The district’s full plan for returning students to in-person classes can be found on the reopening page of their website at www.onalaskaschools.com/reopening.