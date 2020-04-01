Seminars aim to help La Crosse area businesses hit by COVID-19

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse and the La Crosse Area Development Corp. are launching an interactive webinar titled "COVID-19: Supporting Small Business — Business Strategies and Financial Relief," with sessions starting April 2.
The workshop will be repeated several times to accommodate more business people.
The free workshop is an opportunity for small business owners to develop a strategy to address business and financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webinar also will address financial relief available to small businesses.
Webinar participants will be able to access the SBDC’s free consulting services to help define a business strategy and identify and seek the financial support needed. LADCO will work to assist small businesses connect with state, county and municipal staff and resources.
“There is a lot of information available to business owners regarding COVID-19 and its impact,” SBDC Director Anne Hlavacka said. “Many business owners need help to identify their strategy to move forward and access the financial and other resources they need to position their business in these challenging times
“The SBDC is providing this webinar to help businesses proactively access resources so they can create a more effective financial and business strategy,” she said.
Jorge Beltran, LADCO executive director, said: “This webinar series seeks to assist area businesses effectively navigate the financial business resources available and provide the support needed to address the short and long financial hardships businesses face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The resources are out there and we seek to help businesses understand how to maximize the impact of these programs.”
This webinar and consulting support are free, but registration is required. The webinar will be repeated numerous times so interested people should only sign up for one session.
To register, visit https://wisconsinsbdc.org/centers/lacrosse/classes/. For additional information about this event, visit www.uwlax.edu/sbdc or email sbdc@uwlax.edu.
