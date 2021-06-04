Senate GOP rejects Biden infrastructure plan, prep new offer

In addition to Biden's proposed a 15% minimum tax on corporations — there's no minimum tax now on corporate profits — he envisions additional revenues from increased IRS enforcement. He is seeking roughly $1 trillion in new infrastructure spending. Senate Republicans have countered with only $257 billion in additional spending.

The House bill would authorize up to $343 billion for roads, bridges and safety improvements. Another $109 billion would go to public transit programs and $95 billion would go to freight and passenger rail system, including a tripling of funding for Amtrak.

DeFazio’s bill is not expected to attract much GOP support, as Republicans unveiled their own legislation recently that would authorize about $400 billion over five years for road, bridge and transit programs.

Republicans on the House panel panned the bill in a statement. “Instead of working with Republicans to find common ground on a bill that could earn strong bipartisan support – something our Senate counterparts did successfully last month – this bill moves even further to the left to appease the most progressive members in the Majority’s party."