Senate R&D bill to counter China runs into GOP opposition

Senators slogged through days of debates and amendments, but proceedings came to a standstill late Thursday during a nearly all-night session. One Republican, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, protested the rush to finish, and he and a few other Republican senators insisted on more changes to the sprawling package as debate dragged well past midnight.

Opponents are unlikely to halt the bill but can run out the clock on the proceedings ahead of the long Memorial Day recess.

Earlier, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., the Commerce Committee chairwoman managing the action for Democrats, reminded colleagues that the bill has been through lengthy committee hearings with input and changes from all sides.

“I actually think we have gotten more mindshare with people about why this is important, right, because we had an open debate process,” she had said.

A top Republican author, Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, characterized his underlying proposal that anchors the bill — the Endless Frontier Act he co-authored with Schumer — as part of the country’s history of innovation, like the moon landing or the launch of the internet, that Washington needs to foster if America is to remain competitive.