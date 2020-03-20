Senators press Jeff Bezos on Amazon's coronavirus workplace safety measures

The senators also asked whether the company would provide "time and a half hazard pay during this period of heightened risk." The company on Monday, announcing plans to hire 100,000 full- and part-time workers, said it was raising wages for hourly employees, which start at $15, by $2, "depending on the region," through April. It promised similar increases in Canada, the U.K. and parts of Europe.

Amazon is reminding employees to wash their hands frequently and requiring them to clean and sanitize their workstations and vehicles at the beginning and end of each shift. But so far, the company has not relaxed its stringent and closely-monitored productivity requirements to allow workers time to do that without penalty.

The senators asked Bezos if Amazon would suspend "rate-based write-ups" – penalties that can lead to termination if employees fall short of productivity targets – until "the threat of COVID-19 is mitigated."

A company spokesperson said previously that a series of new social distancing measures were implemented on Monday.

One Kent fulfillment center employee who described the shortcomings to The Seattle Times earlier in the week said a flurry of changes were evident there on Thursday afternoon.