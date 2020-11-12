'Shop Small Sundays' starts this weekend in La Crosse area

A new program to help bring more dollars to local businesses this holiday season will launch this weekend in the La Crosse area.

The "Shop Small Sundays" program begins Sunday, Nov. 15 and is an initiative that encourages consumers to shop locally for the holiday season, as many small businesses struggle through the pandemic.

Each Sunday until Dec. 27, local corporate sponsors will match a percentage of the total sales from that Sunday, after customers who shop at local small businesses upload receipts online.

All of the matching funds will head for the Small Business Resiliency Fund, through La Crosse County and Couleecap, Inc., which awards grants to certain businesses in La Crosse County that employ 20 or fewer employees.

La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. are launching the program, with the help of the Sunday sponsors.